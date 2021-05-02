हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Assembly election

Puducherry Assembly election results: NDA leads in 17 seats, Congress alliance ahead in 11

The BJP-led NDA alliance in Puducherry is leading in 17 seats, while the Congress headed alliance is ahead in 11 seats, and others have bagged one seat.

Puducherry Assembly election results: NDA leads in 17 seats, Congress alliance ahead in 11

Chennai: The BJP-led NDA alliance in Puducherry is leading in 17 seats, while the Congress headed alliance is ahead in 11 seats, and others have bagged one seat.

As per Election Commission data, the AINRC has won two seats while its NDA ally BJP has won one seat. Both parties are leading in three and two seats, respectively. The DMK has won one seat, while the Congress is leading from two seats.

The All India NR Congress leader and former Chief Minister N Rangaswamy is trailing by 673 votes in Yanam constituency of Puducherry. However, in Thattanchavady, Rangaswamy is leading.

U Lakshmikanthan of All Indian NR Congress is leading at Embalam constituency and A. John Kumar of BJP is leading at Kamraj Nagar. SP Sivakumar of DMK is leading in Rajbhavan constituency.

Voting for 30 Assembly constituencies in the Union Territory was also held in a single phase on April 6, 2021. The contest is mainly between the NDA and the UPA.

The NDA alliance comprises, All India NR Congress, BJP and AIADMK, while the UPA alliance includes DMK and Congress.

