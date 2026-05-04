Puducherry Election Results 2026: Full list of winners, their constituencies
Puducherry Election Results Full List Of Winners 2026: According to the Election Commission of India, the NDA is leading on 11 seats and the trends are out of 17 seats so far.
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Puducherry Election Results Full List Of Winners 2026: In Puducherry assembly elections, the AINRC-BJP-AIADMK alliance is set to retain power once again with a decisive mandate. The All India N.R. Congress is leading on eight seats while the BJP is leading on two seats and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on one seat. The Congress is leading on two seats and the DMK on two seats. The independents are leading on three seats.
According to the Election Commission of India, the NDA is leading on 11 seats and the trends are out of 17 seats so far.
BJP leader Anil Antony said that the NDA is going to form a government in Puducherry. "The two states where NDA is currently in government are Assam and Puducherry; in both these states, the party is leading. In Bengal, we are going towards a historic win there also. In Tamil Nadu and Kerala, there are early trends. So we are going towards our best performance in all five states," he added.
BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Sunil Sharma, also expressed confidence in the party's performance across multiple states as counting for the Assembly elections progresses. Sharma said that the support shown by voters indicates a strong mandate in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
|
S.No
|
Constituency
|
MLAs 2021
|
Party
|
Winners 2026
|
Party
|
1
|
KAMARAJ NAGAR
|
A. Johnkumar
|
BJP
|
|
|
2
|
MANNADIPET
|
A. Namassivayam
|
BJP
|
|
|
3
|
KARAIKAL SOUTH
|
A.M.H. Nazim
|
DMK
|
|
|
4
|
OUSSUDU (SC)
|
Ak Sai J Saravanan Kumar
|
BJP
|
|
|
5
|
OUPALAM
|
Annibal Kennedy
|
DMK
|
|
|
6
|
NEDUNGADU (SC)
|
Chandira Priyanga
|
AINRC
|
|
|
7
|
MANGALAM
|
Djeacoumar C
|
AINRC
|
|
|
8
|
MANAVELY
|
Embalam Selvam Alias R.Selvam
|
BJP
|
|
|
9
|
ORLEAMPETH
|
G. Nehru Alias Kuppusamy
|
IND
|
|
|
10
|
YANAM
|
Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok
|
IND
|
|
|
11
|
MUTHIALPET
|
J. Prakash Kumar
|
IND
|
|
|
12
|
RAJ BHAVAN
|
K. Lakshminarayanan
|
AINRC
|
|
|
13
|
KADIRGAMAM
|
K.S.P Alias S. Ramesh
|
AINRC
|
|
|
14
|
MUDALIARPET
|
L. Sambath
|
DMK
|
|
|
15
|
OZHUKARAI
|
M. Sivasankar
|
IND
|
|
|
16
|
LAWSPET
|
M. Vaithianathan
|
INC
|
|
|
17
|
NERAVY-T.R.PATTINAM
|
M. Nagathiyagarajan
|
DMK
|
|
|
18
|
THATTANCHAVADY
|
N. Rangasamy
|
AINRC
|
|
|
19
|
NETTAPAKKAM (SC)
|
P Rajavelu
|
AINRC
|
|
|
20
|
THIRUBHUVANAI (SC)
|
P. Angalane
|
IND
|
|
|
21
|
KALAPET
|
P.M.L. Kalyanasundaram
|
BJP
|
|
|
22
|
KARAIKAL NORTH
|
P.R.N. Thirumurugan
|
AINRC
|
|
|
23
|
THIRUNALLAR
|
Pr. Siva
|
IND
|
|
|
24
|
BAHOUR
|
R Senthilkumar
|
DMK
|
|
|
25
|
ARIANKUPPAM
|
R. Baskar Alias Datchanamourtty
|
AINRC
|
|
|
26
|
VILLIANUR
|
R. Siva
|
DMK
|
|
|
27
|
MAHE
|
Ramesh Parambath
|
INC
|
|
|
28
|
NELLITHOPE
|
Richards Johnkumar
|
BJP
|
|
|
29
|
EMBALAM (SC)
|
U Lakshmikandhan
|
AINRC
|
|
|
30
|
INDIRA NAGAR
|
V. Aroumougame Alias Akd
|
AINRC
|
|
"The kind of love and support people have shown to the BJP and PM Modi, it is clear that it is forming governments in Assam, West Bengal and Puducherry. We are also guessing that the vote share will increase a great deal in Tamil Nadu and Keralam..." he said.
Puducherry voted in single phase on April 9 and the counting of results are being done today.
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