Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3044010https://zeenews.india.com/india/puducherry-election-results-2026-full-list-of-winners-their-constituencies-3044010.html
NewsIndiaPuducherry Election Results 2026: Full list of winners, their constituencies
PUDUCHERRY

Puducherry Election Results 2026: Full list of winners, their constituencies

Puducherry Election Results Full List Of Winners 2026: According to the Election Commission of India, the NDA is leading on 11 seats and the trends are out of 17 seats so far.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: May 04, 2026, 11:03 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Puducherry Election Results 2026: Full list of winners, their constituenciesImage: Zee

Puducherry Election Results Full List Of Winners 2026: In Puducherry assembly elections, the AINRC-BJP-AIADMK alliance is set to retain power once again with a decisive mandate. The All India N.R. Congress is leading on eight seats while the BJP is leading on two seats and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on one seat. The Congress is leading on two seats and the DMK on two seats. The independents are leading on three seats.

According to the Election Commission of India, the NDA is leading on 11 seats and the trends are out of 17 seats so far.

BJP leader Anil Antony said that the NDA is going to form a government in Puducherry. "The two states where NDA is currently in government are Assam and Puducherry; in both these states, the party is leading. In Bengal, we are going towards a historic win there also. In Tamil Nadu and Kerala, there are early trends. So we are going towards our best performance in all five states," he added.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Sunil Sharma, also expressed confidence in the party's performance across multiple states as counting for the Assembly elections progresses. Sharma said that the support shown by voters indicates a strong mandate in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

S.No

Constituency

MLAs 2021

Party

Winners 2026

Party

1

KAMARAJ NAGAR

A. Johnkumar

BJP

 

 

2

MANNADIPET

A. Namassivayam

BJP

 

 

3

KARAIKAL SOUTH

A.M.H. Nazim

DMK

 

 

4

OUSSUDU (SC)

Ak Sai J Saravanan Kumar

BJP

 

 

5

OUPALAM

Annibal Kennedy

DMK

 

 

6

NEDUNGADU (SC)

Chandira Priyanga

AINRC

 

 

7

MANGALAM

Djeacoumar C

AINRC

 

 

8

MANAVELY

Embalam Selvam Alias R.Selvam

BJP

 

 

9

ORLEAMPETH

G. Nehru Alias Kuppusamy

IND

 

 

10

YANAM

Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok

IND

 

 

11

MUTHIALPET

J. Prakash Kumar

IND

 

 

12

RAJ BHAVAN

K. Lakshminarayanan

AINRC

 

 

13

KADIRGAMAM

K.S.P Alias S. Ramesh

AINRC

 

 

14

MUDALIARPET

L. Sambath

DMK

 

 

15

OZHUKARAI

M. Sivasankar

IND

 

 

16

LAWSPET

M. Vaithianathan

INC

 

 

17

NERAVY-T.R.PATTINAM

M. Nagathiyagarajan

DMK

 

 

18

THATTANCHAVADY

N. Rangasamy

AINRC

 

 

19

NETTAPAKKAM (SC)

P Rajavelu

AINRC

 

 

20

THIRUBHUVANAI (SC)

P. Angalane

IND

 

 

21

KALAPET

P.M.L. Kalyanasundaram

BJP

 

 

22

KARAIKAL NORTH

P.R.N. Thirumurugan

AINRC

 

 

23

THIRUNALLAR

Pr. Siva

IND

 

 

24

BAHOUR

R Senthilkumar

DMK

 

 

25

ARIANKUPPAM

R. Baskar Alias Datchanamourtty

AINRC

 

 

26

VILLIANUR

R. Siva

DMK

 

 

27

MAHE

Ramesh Parambath

INC

 

 

28

NELLITHOPE

Richards Johnkumar

BJP

 

 

29

EMBALAM (SC)

U Lakshmikandhan

AINRC

 

 

30

INDIRA NAGAR

V. Aroumougame Alias Akd

AINRC

 

 

"The kind of love and support people have shown to the BJP and PM Modi, it is clear that it is forming governments in Assam, West Bengal and Puducherry. We are also guessing that the vote share will increase a great deal in Tamil Nadu and Keralam..." he said.

Puducherry voted in single phase on April 9 and the counting of results are being done today.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

elections 2026
Actors who turned politicians: Thalapathy Vijay, Kangana Ranaut and more
Bengal Election 2026
Bengal Election Results 2026: Full list of winners, party, constituencies
Latest OTT releases
Latest OTT releases this week (May 4-May 10, 2026): Dacoit to Citadel Season 2
Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency
Karimganj South Election Results 2026 LIVE: A traditional bastion gets ready
Dispur
Dispur Election Results LIVE: A prominent election contested in Assam's city
Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency
Jorhat Election Results LIVE: A cultural center heads into an intense battle
Assam Tinsukia district
Tinsukia Election Results 2026 LIVE: Will Sanjoy Kishan maintain BJP's grip
Silchar Lok Sabha constituency
Silchar Election Results LIVE: Will the 'saffron wave' continue its dominance
Lifestyle
Weekly career horoscope (May 4 - 10): Stability comes through careful planning
Numerology horoscope today
Numerology Horoscope Prediction Today, May 4: New opportunities may arise