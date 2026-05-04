Puducherry Election Results 2026: Full list of winners, their constituencies

Puducherry Election Results Full List Of Winners 2026: In Puducherry assembly elections, the AINRC-BJP-AIADMK alliance is set to retain power once again with a decisive mandate. The All India N.R. Congress is leading on eight seats while the BJP is leading on two seats and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on one seat. The Congress is leading on two seats and the DMK on two seats. The independents are leading on three seats.

According to the Election Commission of India, the NDA is leading on 11 seats and the trends are out of 17 seats so far.

BJP leader Anil Antony said that the NDA is going to form a government in Puducherry. "The two states where NDA is currently in government are Assam and Puducherry; in both these states, the party is leading. In Bengal, we are going towards a historic win there also. In Tamil Nadu and Kerala, there are early trends. So we are going towards our best performance in all five states," he added.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Sunil Sharma, also expressed confidence in the party's performance across multiple states as counting for the Assembly elections progresses. Sharma said that the support shown by voters indicates a strong mandate in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

S.No Constituency MLAs 2021 Party Winners 2026 Party 1 KAMARAJ NAGAR A. Johnkumar BJP 2 MANNADIPET A. Namassivayam BJP 3 KARAIKAL SOUTH A.M.H. Nazim DMK 4 OUSSUDU (SC) Ak Sai J Saravanan Kumar BJP 5 OUPALAM Annibal Kennedy DMK 6 NEDUNGADU (SC) Chandira Priyanga AINRC 7 MANGALAM Djeacoumar C AINRC 8 MANAVELY Embalam Selvam Alias R.Selvam BJP 9 ORLEAMPETH G. Nehru Alias Kuppusamy IND 10 YANAM Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok IND 11 MUTHIALPET J. Prakash Kumar IND 12 RAJ BHAVAN K. Lakshminarayanan AINRC 13 KADIRGAMAM K.S.P Alias S. Ramesh AINRC 14 MUDALIARPET L. Sambath DMK 15 OZHUKARAI M. Sivasankar IND 16 LAWSPET M. Vaithianathan INC 17 NERAVY-T.R.PATTINAM M. Nagathiyagarajan DMK 18 THATTANCHAVADY N. Rangasamy AINRC 19 NETTAPAKKAM (SC) P Rajavelu AINRC 20 THIRUBHUVANAI (SC) P. Angalane IND 21 KALAPET P.M.L. Kalyanasundaram BJP 22 KARAIKAL NORTH P.R.N. Thirumurugan AINRC 23 THIRUNALLAR Pr. Siva IND 24 BAHOUR R Senthilkumar DMK 25 ARIANKUPPAM R. Baskar Alias Datchanamourtty AINRC 26 VILLIANUR R. Siva DMK 27 MAHE Ramesh Parambath INC 28 NELLITHOPE Richards Johnkumar BJP 29 EMBALAM (SC) U Lakshmikandhan AINRC 30 INDIRA NAGAR V. Aroumougame Alias Akd AINRC

"The kind of love and support people have shown to the BJP and PM Modi, it is clear that it is forming governments in Assam, West Bengal and Puducherry. We are also guessing that the vote share will increase a great deal in Tamil Nadu and Keralam..." he said.

Puducherry voted in single phase on April 9 and the counting of results are being done today.