Puducherry Elections 2026 Full Schedule: Nomination dates, voting time, result day, key candidates and more

Puducherry Election 2026: The Election Commission of India has announced the poll dates for the 30 constituencies of the Puducherry assembly.

According to the ECI, Puducherry has nearly 9.44 lakh total voters, including around 4.43 lakh male voters, 5 lakh female voters, and 139 third-gender voters. The Indian National Congress is contesting in alliance with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Communist Party of India.

The opposition alliance in Puducherry includes the All India NR Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party, and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

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In Puducherry, the All India NR Congress and Chief Minister N Rangasamy are eyeing a third term in power, while the opposition DMK is pushing for change.

Puducherry Election Full Schedule

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 16.03.2026

Last Date of Nominations: 23.03.2026

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 24.03.2026

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 26.03.2026

Date of Poll: 09.04.2026

Date before which the election shall be completed: 06.05.2026

Puducherry Election Result Day

The counting of votes for the Puducherry election will take place on 04.05.2026, along with other poll-bound states.

Key Candidates in Puducherry Elections

The key candidates in the Puducherry elections will be N Rangasamy, K Lakshminarayanan and other leaders.

Puducherry Election 2021 Result

In the 2021 Puducherry Assembly Elections, the All India N. R. Congress (AINRC) led with 10 seats. DMK got 6 seats, followed by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress at 6 seats each. The voter turnout was 84.8 per cent.