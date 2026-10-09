/Puducherry bypoll result: Ashok Anand makes comeback as AINRC retains key seat

Ashok Anand has returned to the Thattanchavady Assembly seat after a seven-year gap, winning Friday's bypoll for the ruling All India NR Congress by 8,482 votes. The constituency was vacated by Chief Minister N Rangasamy after he won two seats in April's election. Congress finished second as Anand reclaimed a constituency he previously won in both 2011 and 2016.
As per the result, Anand secured 13,358 votes against 4,876 polled by Congress candidate E Vinayagam. The DMK's K Sethu Selvam finished third with 2,664 votes after four rounds of counting.
For Anand, the victory marks a return to the Puducherry Assembly from a constituency he represented for two consecutive terms. For the NR Congress, it means retaining the seat vacated by its party chief just months after the ruling alliance returned to power.
Thattanchavady has been closely associated with Rangasamy's political career for more than three decades. He first won the constituency on a Congress ticket in 1991 and retained it in 1996, 2001 and 2006.
After launching the All India NR Congress in 2011, Rangasamy continued his association with the constituency, winning it again in 2021 and in the April 2026 Assembly election.
In the latest general election, Rangasamy contested from Thattanchavady and Mangalam and won both seats. He subsequently chose to represent Mangalam, creating a vacancy in Thattanchavady.
The Election Commission scheduled the bypoll for October 6, giving the ruling party an opportunity to retain the constituency through another candidate.
Anand was a familiar choice for the party. He had won Thattanchavady in the 2011 and 2016 Assembly elections before his earlier tenure ended following his disqualification in 2018. The former MLA's return to electoral politics has now taken him back to the same constituency.
Counting began at 8 am on Friday at the Motilal Nehru Government Polytechnic College in Lawspet. Election officials first took up postal ballots before counting votes recorded through electronic voting machines.
Anand established an early lead and maintained his advantage throughout the four counting rounds.
As per the final result, Anand won by a margin of 8,482 votes over Vinayagam, whose campaign had the backing of the Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK).
The DMK's Sethu Selvam finished a distant third. Supporters of the N.R. Congress gathered to celebrate after the result was announced, waving party flags and shouting slogans in support of Anand and Rangasamy.
The bypoll brought several political parties into the contest, with alliances backing different candidates.
Anand contested with the support of the BJP, AIADMK and Lakshiya Jananayaga Katchi, partners in the ruling alliance. Congress candidate Vinayagam received support from the TVK.
The DMK fielded Sethu Selvam, making the contest a three-way race among the principal candidates.
Eleven candidates entered the election, including CPI nominee AM Saleem, Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate S Karthikumari and five Independents.
The result came less than five months after Rangasamy was sworn in for his fifth term as Puducherry Chief Minister on May 13, 2026.
In the April Assembly election, the AINRC won 12 seats and the BJP secured four in the 30-member House, while the AIADMK won one seat. The ruling alliance consequently retained control of the Union Territory's government.
Voter turnout in the October 6 bypoll was lower than in the April Assembly election. Thattanchavady recorded a turnout of 80.81 per cent, compared with 87.2 per cent during the general election. Of the 26,921 registered electors, 21,756 cast their votes. These included 10,056 men, 11,695 women and five third-gender voters.
Voting took place at 31 polling stations under police security. Although polling was largely peaceful, a few minor disruptions were reported during the day.
After polling ended, the electronic voting machines and voter-verifiable paper audit trail units were transported to the counting centre in Lawspet.
The equipment was secured in a strongroom under three-tier police protection, with paramilitary personnel, local police and home guards deployed to guard the facility until counting began.
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