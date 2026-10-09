Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Puducherry bypoll result: Ashok Anand makes comeback as AINRC retains key seat

Puducherry bypoll result: Ashok Anand makes comeback as AINRC retains key seat

Puducherry bypoll result 2026: AINRC's Ashok Anand wins Thattanchavady by 8,482 votes, defeating Congress candidate E Vinayagam.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Oct 09, 2026, 01:06 PM IST|Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 01:12 PM IST
Puducherry bypoll result: Ashok Anand makes comeback as AINRC retains key seat
Image Credit: AI edit/author. Puducherry bypolls: AINRC retains Thattanchavady, Cong comes second.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Gold surges on Oct 09: Check Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities
2
3
4
5