A case has been registered against Manorama Khedkar, mother of ex-IAS trainee officer Puja Khedkar, in a case that stems from a road rage incident in Navi Mumbai, where two unidentified individuals allegedly abducted a truck driver’s helper and brought him to the accused's residence.

ANI reported that Pune City Police have registered the case at Chaturshrangi Police Station and added that Manorama Khedkar has been booked under Sections 221, 238, and 263 of BNS.

During the investigation into the abduction case, Navi Mumbai Police traced the location and reached Manorama Khedkar's house. However, when the team attempted to enter, she allegedly obstructed their entry.

According to media reports, the alleged abduction happened on Mulund-Airoli road in Navi Mumbai township on Saturday evening. The truck brushed against a sports utility vehicle. Following an argument, two individuals from the SUV took the victim forcibly in their vehicle and fled from the scene.

Who Is Puja Khedkar?

Former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) trainee officer Puja Khedkar was reportedly accused of forging her documents to obtain eligibility for the 2022 Union Public Service Commission test. Additionally, she is accused of cheating and wrongly availing OBC and disability quota benefits in the civil services examination.

Puja Khedkar is facing criminal charges filed by the Delhi Police, accusing her of cheating and unlawfully claiming OBC and disability quota benefits in the civil services examination.

CBI Probe

Earlier in May, Puja Khedkar appeared before the Crime Branch at Kamla Market in New Delhi for questioning related to an FIR filed against her.

SC's Decision On Puja Khedkar's Anticipatory Bail

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to Puja Khedkar, later in May. As per ANI, a bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma asked Khedkar to cooperate in the probe.

(with ANI inputs)