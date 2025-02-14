Advertisement
Pulwama Attack: A Black Day And India's Strategic Revenge - All You Need To Know

Pulwama attack anniversary: 40 soldiers martyred, Hardeep Singh Puri honors their courage, inspiring future generations.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 14, 2025, 08:43 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Pulwama Attack: A Black Day And India's Strategic Revenge - All You Need To Know Image: ANI

As we mark the 6th anniversary of the Pulwama attack today, February 14, is remembered as a black day in India’s history. On this day in 2019, the country faced one of its deadliest terrorist attacks. A suicide bomber targeted a convoy of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the tragic loss of 40 brave soldiers. 

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri paid tribute to the brave soldiers and said their courage and duty towards the nation will continue to inspire generations.

"Acts of terror take away the most fundamental human right - the right to life. I join the nation in paying homage to the valour of our brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the dastardly Pulwama terror attack. Their courage & duty towards the nation will continue to inspire generations to come. Jai Hind," he said in a post on X.

On February 14, 2019, a 22-year-old suicide bomber targeted a bus, resulting in the martyrdom of 40 CRPF personnel. The bus was part of a larger convoy of 2,500 paramilitary troops and 78 vehicles travelling from Jammu to Srinagar on NH44.

The bomber was identified as Adil Ahmed Dar, a local Kashmiri jihadist from Kakapora in the Pulwama area of South Kashmir. He was affiliated with the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad.

India Air Force Destroyed Balakot Terror Camp

In response to the Pulwama attack, on February 26, 2019, the Indian Air Force entered Pakistan's Balakot and destroyed terrorist camps through air strikes. 

