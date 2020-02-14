हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pulwama attack anniversary

Pulwama attack anniversary: Names of 40 martyred CRPF jawans

CRPF also tweeted and paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation. Check names of 40 CRPF martyrs here.

File photo of PM Modi paying homage to CRPF martyrs

NEW DELHI: On Friday (February 14, 2020), the first anniversary of Pulwama terror attack, an indebted nation is paying homage to 40 brave Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans, who lost their lives in one of the worst terror attacks in two decades in the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir on this day - February 14, 2019 - for their valour and supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

A number of events will be organised throughout the day to pay homage to the CRPF bravehearts across the country. To mark the occasion, the CRPF will dedicate a memorial to 40 brave CRPF personnel who were killed in the Pulwama terror attack in February last year at the Lethpora camp.

The memorial has been set up inside a CRPF camp adjacent to the place where Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist Adeel Ahmed Dar, driving an explosive-laden car, blew himself next to a convoy of security forces killing the 40 personnel.

CRPF also tweeted and paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

Here is the complete list of the martyred CRPF jawans:

Head Constable Naseer Ahmad (Jammu and Kashmir)
Constable Sukhjinder Singh (Punjab)
Head Constable Jaimal Singh (Punjab)
Constable Rohitash Lamba (Rajasthan)
Constable Tilak Raj (Himachal Pradesh)
Head Constable Vijay Soreng (Jharkhand)
Constable Vasantha Kumar VV (Kerala)
Constable Subramaniam G (Tamil Nadu)
Constable Manoja Kumar Behera (Odisha)
Constable GD Guru H (Karnataka)
Head Constable Narayan Lal Gurjar (Rajasthan)
Constable Mahesh Kumar (Uttar Pradesh)
Constable Pradeep Kumar (Uttar Pradesh)
Head Constable Hemraj Meena (Rajasthan)
Head Constable PK Sahoo (Odisha)
Constable Ramesh Yadav (Uttar Pradesh)
Head Constable Sanjay Rajput (Maharashtra)
Constable Koushal Kumar Rawat (Uttar Pradesh)
Constable Pradeep Singh (Uttar Pradesh)
Constable Shyam Babu (Uttar Pradesh)
Constable Ajit Kumar Azad (Uttar Pradesh)
Constable Maninder Singh Attri (Punjab)
Head Constable Bablu Santra (West Bengal)
Constable Ashvni Kumar Kaochi (Madhya Pradesh)
Constable Rathod Nitin Shivaji (Maharashtra)
Constable Bhagirath Singh (Rajasthan)
Constable Virendra Singh (Uttarakhand)
Head Constable Awadhesh Kumar Yadav (Uttar Pradesh)
Constable Ratan Kumar Thakur (Bihar)
Constable Pankaj Kumar Tripathi (Uttar Pradesh)
Constable Jeet Ram (Rajasthan)
Constable Amit Kumar (Uttar Pradesh)
Constable Vijay Kr. Mourya (Uttar Pradesh)
Constable Kulwinder Singh (Punjab)
Head Constable Maneswar Bsumatari (Assam)
Assistant Sub Inspector Mohan Lal (Uttarakhand)
Head Constable Sanjay Kumar Sinha (Bihar)
Head Constable Ram Vakeel (Uttar Pradesh)
Constable Sudeep Biswas (West Bengal)
Constable Sivachandran (Tamil Nadu)

A CRPF convoy of 70 vehicles was targeted by an explosives-laden SUV that was being driven by a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber, who was later identified as Adil Ahmad Dar. The vehicle rammed into one of the CRPF buses, killing 40 personnel onboard. Almost all the conspirators behind the dastardly attack have since been killed with the last one being Qari Yasir, the self-styled chief of Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group, who was killed last month.

The Pulwama terror attack was condemned by PM Narendra Modi in very strongest terms. PM Modi then said that the terrorists had committed a huge mistake and they will pay for it. 13 days later, India avenged the Pulwama attack by bombarding the Jaish terror camps located in Pakistan's Balakot, reportedly killing between 200-300 terrorists.

Pulwama attack anniversaryPulwama attackCRPF martyrs nameCRPF Pulwama martyrs Memorial
