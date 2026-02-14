Advertisement
NewsIndiaPulwama attack anniversary: Tributes offered at memorial site; J-K on maximum alert
PULWAMA ATTACK ANNIVERSARY TRIBUTES

Pulwama attack anniversary: Tributes offered at memorial site; J-K on maximum alert

Pulwama attack anniversary: Heightened security includes increased vehicle checking, "nakas" (checkpoints), and intensive search operations by joint teams of police and paramilitary forces. Meanwhile, country-wide forces and authorities are paying tribute to the nation's heroes. Floral tributes are being offered at the memorial site in Lethpora, Pulwama, by security officials and local leaders. 

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Feb 14, 2026, 01:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Pulwama attack anniversary: Tributes offered at memorial site; J-K on maximum alert Source: Zee Media Bureau

Pulwama attack anniversary: On the seventh anniversary of the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, authorities have placed Jammu and Kashmir on high alert to prevent any untoward incidents. Security forces have intensified vigilance across the region, particularly in urban centers and along critical transit routes: 

In Srinagar, specifically the commercial hub of Lal Chowk and near the clock tower, police teams are conducting surprise checks at hotels and vehicles. They are verifying guest identification documents and examining luggage.

Heightened security includes increased vehicle checking, "nakas" (checkpoints), and intensive search operations by joint teams of police and paramilitary forces.

Also read- PM Modi, EAM Jaishankar, and other leaders pay tributes to Pulwama attack heroes

Similar measures are being enforced in other districts and other sensitive areas of Kashmir to ensure stability. Patrolling has been bolstered on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, at the site of the original 2019 suicide bombing spot. 

While security is tight, the day is also marked by solemn tributes to the martyrs. Apart from Kashmir, forces and authorities across the country are paying tribute to the nation's heroes. Floral tributes are being offered at the memorial site in Lethpora, Pulwama, by security officials and local leaders. 

The 2019 attack was carried out by the Jaish terror group. A suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF convoy, and 40 brave soldiers were martyred. The attack later led to significant retaliatory measures, including the Balakot airstrikes.

