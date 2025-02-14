Pulwama Attack Anniversary: Tributes Pour In For Fallen CRPF Soldiers

On the 6th anniversary of the Pulwama attack, the nation paid tribute to the 40 CRPF jawans who lost their lives in the deadly terror strike on February 14, 2019. The BJP Kashmir unit organized a commemoration event at Lethpora, the site of the attack, to honor the fallen soldiers. BJP leaders, along with tourists visiting the area, laid flowers and paid their respects to the martyrs, acknowledging their supreme sacrifice for the country. The tribute was part of nationwide memorial events held to remember the victims of one of the deadliest terrorist attacks on security forces in India.

During the event, BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur criticized Kashmiri political parties for failing to stand with the martyrs. He stated, "If a terrorist dies, these regional parties visit their homes for mourning, but none of them came here today to pay tribute to our soldiers." Thakur further accused these parties of glorifying anti-India elements while ignoring the sacrifices of security personnel, emphasizing that only the BJP stands in solidarity with the armed forces and martyrs.

Tourists visiting Lethpora also joined in paying respects, expressing their gratitude to the CRPF personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to honor the fallen soldiers, tweeting, "Remembering our brave CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the Pulwama attack. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute, reiterating the government's "zero-tolerance" policy against terrorism. Shah vowed to "destroy terrorists", stating that terrorism is the greatest enemy of humanity and that the world stands united against it.

Wreath-laying ceremonies were held at several memorials, including the CRPF Martyrs' Memorial in Pulwama, where officials and citizens gathered to honor the slain soldiers.

The Pulwama attack, carried out by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad, was one of the deadliest in India’s history, triggering widespread outrage and a military standoff between India and Pakistan. On this solemn occasion, the country reaffirmed its commitment to fighting terrorism and standing by its brave security forces.