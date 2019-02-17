हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pulwama attack

Pulwama attack: Slogans of 'Pakistan Murdabad', 'Pakistan terrorist' raised during protest in London

In a video posted by news agency ANI, people are seen walking down the street carrying Indian flags and raising placards.

ANI photo

New Delhi: The ghastly Pulwama terror attack that shook the entire nation has prompted protests not only in several parts of India but also abroad. Slogans of 'Pakistan Murdabad' and 'Pakistan terrorist' were shouted in London during a protest which was held to condemn the attack that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel.

In a video posted by news agency ANI, people are seen walking down the street carrying Indian flags and raising placards.

There has been a national outrage after the CRPF personnel were martyred in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday. The deadly attack, which was claimed by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed, prompting protests and demands that severe punishment be doled out to the neighbouring country.

India, who launched a diplomatic offensive against Pakistan, also revoked the status of 'Most Favoured Nation' given to the neighbouring country. Pakistan has, however, claimed that it did not have any role in the Pulwama attack.

