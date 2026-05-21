DNA explained: How Hamza Burhan's death in a PoK dismantles the ISI's new terror logistics for the Valley

The alleged mastermind behind the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, Hamza Burhan alias Arjumand Dar, was shot dead by unknown gunmen in a crowded market in Muzaffarabad, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK). His killing has triggered fresh speculation over internal terror rivalries, covert eliminations, and the future of Pakistan-backed militant networks operating in Kashmir. Considered a key operational link between Al-Badr, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Jaish-e-Mohammed, Hamzas death is being viewed as a major blow to the terror infrastructure operating from across the border.

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In today's DNA episode, Zee News Managing Editor Rahul Sinha analyses who Hamza Burhan was, how he became one of the most important terror operatives linked to the Pulwama attack, and why his killing in Muzaffarabad could significantly impact Pakistan-backed terror networks in Kashmir.

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Hamza Burhan killed in Muzaffarabad bazaar

The incident took place in Muzaffarabad, the administrative capital of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, where unknown gunmen reportedly opened fire on Hamza Burhan in broad daylight inside a busy market area.

Eyewitness visuals circulating online show police cordoning off the area as shoppers and bystanders gathered around the scene. Hamza’s body lay in the middle of the market street, highlighting the audacity of the attack and raising questions about who may have targeted him inside heavily monitored territory.

Authorities later identified the deceased as Hamza Burhan, also known as Arjumand Dar, the alleged mastermind behind the Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF jawans on February 14, 2019.

Who was Hamza Burhan alias Arjumand Dar?

Hamza Burhan, whose real name was Arjumand Dar, hailed from Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir. In 2017, he reportedly left home claiming he was travelling for studies before crossing into Pakistan.

Once inside Pakistan, he joined Al-Badr and was reportedly assigned the codename “Doctor” by terror handlers. Over the years, he rose through the ranks and emerged as one of the most significant operational coordinators among Pakistan-based terror outfits targeting Kashmir.

Indian agencies later designated him under the UAPA in 2022, while authorities seized his properties in 2025 as part of anti-terror measures.

Pulwama attack mastermind and Al-Badr commander

Investigative agencies linked Hamza Burhan closely to the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, one of the deadliest attacks on Indian security personnel in recent decades.

The suicide bombing on the Jammu-Srinagar highway killed 40 CRPF personnel after an explosives-laden vehicle rammed into a convoy.

Officials alleged that Hamza, who operated as an Al-Badr commander while maintaining close ties with Jaish-e-Mohammed, played a major role in sourcing, transporting, and delivering the explosives and weapons used in the attack.

Security agencies also claimed that he later helped coordinate another strike targeting a CRPF checkpoint in Kashmir, reinforcing his role as a major operational planner within terror networks.

Hamza Burhan’s role in Kashmir terror networks

From his base in POK, Hamza allegedly built a large network of overground workers across the Kashmir Valley. Intelligence reports suggested these operatives identified recruits, facilitated their movement into Pakistan for terror training, and assisted infiltration back across the Line of Control.

Officials further claimed that Hamza’s logistics network was not limited to Al-Badr alone. It reportedly functioned as a shared operational chain for Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed as well, making him a critical link connecting multiple Pakistan-backed terror organisations.

His influence reportedly expanded after the Pulwama attack, with intelligence assessments indicating that Pakistan’s ISI had begun rebuilding Al-Badr around him.

Impact of Hamza Burhan’s death on terror operations

Security analysts believe Hamza Burhan’s death could temporarily disrupt the recruitment, infiltration, and logistics pipeline used by terror groups operating in Kashmir.

Reports suggest Al-Badr had been tasked with expanding recruitment, coordinating targeted grenade attacks, and carrying out civilian killings aimed at spreading fear in the Valley.

Intelligence inputs also indicated that Hamza had established links with Afghanistan-based operatives as part of a broader cross-border terror network.

With Hamza now dead, agencies believe the operational structure built around him may face disruption. However, officials continue monitoring the possibility of another handler stepping in to fill the vacuum left behind.

Mystery surrounds killing in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

The identity of the attackers remains unknown, and no group has claimed responsibility for the killing so far.

Hamza Burhan’s assassination in the middle of a crowded Muzaffarabad market has once again drawn attention to the shadowy ecosystem of militant rivalries, covert operations, and terror networks functioning inside Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

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