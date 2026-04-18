Pune airport runway shut after IAF aircraft's 'hard landing'; flights diverted

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday said the runway at Pune airport has been temporarily rendered unavailable after an incident involving one of its aircraft, adding that the aircrew are safe and no damage to civilian property has been reported.

The incident has disrupted both inbound and outbound commercial flight operations. Given the situation, the in and out flights have been diverted to other locations.

Preliminary reports indicate that the incident involved a fighter aircraft that is believed to have made a hard landing.

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In a post on the social media platform X, the IAF said the incident impacted runway operations, causing a temporary disruption to flight movements at the airport.

"Pune runway is temporarily unavailable due to an incident involving an IAF aircraft. The aircrew are safe, and there is no damage to civil property. Efforts are underway to operationalise the runway and resume normal operations at the earliest," the IAF said.

Further details about the incident were not immediately available. However, standard safety procedures were activated to ensure there was no risk to personnel or infrastructure.

Airport authorities are working in coordination with the IAF to resume runway operations at the earliest.

Flight operations are likely to remain impacted until normal services are restored, with airlines expected to revise their schedules accordingly.

Pune airport, which handles both civilian and military traffic, is a key aviation hub in Maharashtra. Any disruption to runway availability typically affects several arrivals and departures, especially during peak hours.

More information on the matter is still awaited.

In a separate incident on Thursday, a SpiceJet aircraft collided with a stationary Akasa Air plane at Delhi airport, causing minor damage to both aircraft, though no injuries were reported.

The incident took place around 2:15 pm, when the SpiceJet flight arriving from Leh was taxiing toward its designated bay and came into contact with the Akasa Air aircraft, which was preparing for departure to Hyderabad.

Preliminary reports indicated that the right winglet of the SpiceJet aircraft sustained damage, while the left horizontal stabiliser of the Akasa Air plane was hit in the collision.

An Akasa Air spokesperson said the aircraft operating flight QP 1406 from Delhi to Hyderabad returned to the bay following the incident.

“Preliminary information indicates that Akasa’s aircraft was stationary when another airline’s aircraft made contact with it,” the spokesperson said.

The airline said all passengers and crew were safely disembarked, and alternate arrangements were being made to operate the flight.

It added that the relevant authorities have been notified and the incident is under investigation, reiterating that safety remains its highest priority.

With the inputs from Agency...