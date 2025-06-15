Pune Bridge Collapse: 40 Rescued; PM Modi, Amit Shah Call CM Fadnavis To Inquire About Situation

Forty people, including those who sustained serious injuries, have been rescued so far in the Pune bridge collapse over the Indrayani River, an official said on Sunday.

"Two teams of NDRF are working on the search and rescue operation... The stats of rescue till now are 40 people (injured) have also been sent to the hospital... The NDRF will provide further information," ANI quoted CRPF DIG Vaibhav Nimbalkar as saying.

As per the authorities, four dead bodies have been recovered.

"We have recovered 4 dead bodies. 250 people are working in the rescue operation. Their response time was quite good due to which maximum people could be saved immediately... We will continue the operation till we cover the entire area and ensure that there is no dead body or person stuck anywhere," ANI quoted District Collector Jitendra Dudi as saying.

Approximately 125 tourists were on the iron bridge when the incident occurred and at least 25 people were swept away by the strong currents of the River, as per the TOI.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to inquire about the ongoing rescue operations.

Additionally, Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and inquired about the situation on the ground.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic incident of the bridge collapse on the Indrayani River in Talegaon, Pune. Spoke with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and inquired about the present situation on the ground," Shah posted on X.

The bridge collapsed around 4 PM, injuring several people.

"This was an old dilapidated iron bridge that collapsed around 4 PM. According to the preliminary information, 2 people have died and around 5-7 rescued people have been sent to the hospital... NDRF and local police have been deployed for the rescue operation," ANI quoted DCP Vishal Gaikwad as saying.