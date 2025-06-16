Pune Bridge Collapse: Structural Failure, Rust Or Overcrowding, What Led To Tragedy?

New Delhi: A devastating bridge collapse over the Indrayani River in Maharashtra's Pune district has claimed four lives and injured over 51 people. The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon when a nearly 30-year-old narrow bridge gave way under the weight of a large crowd, sending many tumbling into the swollen river.

The rescue operations have been halted this morning after nearly 15 hours. Officials said that a total of 55 people were rescued. Of the four deaths - three people have been identified.

Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi tells ANI, "The rescue operation is currently on hold. As of now, no missing person complaints have been reported. Once the rain subsides, an aerial survey of the river using drones is also planned. The latest figures from the incident are - 4 fatalities and 51 injuries."

Reason for Pune bridge collapse?

The tragic incident has raised questions about how the bridge collapsed. Possible reasons include the weakened, rusted iron structure and the presence of around 125 people gathered at the same spot.

The bridge, which spans 470 feet, had a narrow width of just four feet, making it difficult for even two people to cross at a time. Despite warning boards prohibiting entry to two-wheelers and large crowds, over 100 people and seven to eight bikes were present on the bridge when it collapsed.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the bridge's weakened and rusted iron structure, combined with the excessive load, may have contributed to the collapse.

According to several media reports, the officials stated that the bridge is 470 feet long, with the first part being a stone slope of about 70 to 80 feet. It is then connected with two 100-foot-long iron sections and a 200-foot-long cement section. The width of the bridge is just four feet. The bridge is so narrow that only one bike and two people can cross it at a time. However, at the time of the tragedy, there were around seven to eight bikes on the bridge, in addition to a huge crowd.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar, claimed that the incident took place due to the rust on the iron bridge. "We have received various versions of the incident. As per the preliminary information, the bridge was old and rusted. Many people were standing on the bridge when it collapsed," he said as per the media reports.

According to ANI, Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan said, “This was a narrow bridge only meant for the movement of the farmers but 250-300 tourists stood on it and the bridge collapsed due to excessive load... Entry was denied over here with boards erected, even police and locals warned about it..."

No structural audit, lack of security

Officials had not conducted a structural audit of the bridge in the past few years, despite the locals writing a letter to the Public Works Department and the Gram Panchayat two years ago - demanding the repair of the bridge and a ban on the movement of tourists. There was no security in the area either.

After repeated demands by the villagers, the administration began posting a police official near the bridge every Saturday.

According to an NDTV report in 2017, former MLA Digambardada Bhegde had demanded the construction of a new bridge over the river.

"I request the Maharashtra government to please provide funds for the reconstruction of the bridge over the Indrayani River. Only one person can cross the bridge. There are eight to ten villagers near it. Farmers, workers, and students need to cross the bridge - who do it on foot. However, two-wheelers and four-wheelers cannot pass through this. We request the Public Works Department and the administration to reconstruct the bridge," Bhegde had written in the letter.

The issue was also raised in the Parliament. However, the demand was ignored by the administration, the report further quoted.

Injured recalls ordeal

According to news agency ANI, one of the injured in the incident says, "There was a huge crowd on the bridge. The road was jammed due to vehicles coming from both sides... The crowd gathered at one place and the bridge collapsed... People standing in the middle of the bridge were swept away... We fell on the stones and got injured..."

The other one added, "Within 15 minutes of the incident, Police and NDRF team came to the spot. I have suffered an injury in my leg and back. The incident happened because too many people gathered at one point."

The Pune bridge collapse is a tragic reminder of the importance of regular maintenance and inspection of public infrastructure. It highlights the need for authorities to take proactive measures to ensure the safety of tourists and locals alike. As the investigation into the incident continues, it is essential to identify the root causes and take steps to prevent such tragedies in the future.