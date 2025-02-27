Pune Bus Rape Case: Manhunt On To Nab Accused, Rs 1 lakh Reward Announced; NCW Seeks Report — 10 Points

Pune Bus Rape Case: Fresh developments have emerged in the case pertaining to the rape of a 26-year-old woman inside a bus at the Swargate depot in Maharashtra’s Pune. Pune Police have sprung into action to nab the prime accused, Dattatray Gade, and have announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to his arrest.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken serious note of the sexual assault on the 26-year-old woman and asked the state police chief to submit a detailed investigation report. The Commission's chairperson, Vijaya Rahatkar, in a letter to the state Director General of Police, Rashmi Shukla, has asked to submit an investigation report and also a copy of the complaint by the victim.

Amid raging controversy over the bus rape case, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has convened a high-level meeting on Thursday at Mantralaya with the officers from the department and state-run MSRTC to review the security at the bus depots and take measures to improve it.

The Minister is chairing the meeting after 23 security guards from Swargate depot were suspended and replaced by new guards following Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ directives.

Sarnaik told IANS, "Yesterday’s incident is highly condemnable. The meeting will discuss the present security arrangements at the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) depots across the state and the steps to be taken for its improvement. It is found that in several depots, scrapped buses are parked. In addition, the buses seized by the state regional transport office are also parked in these depots, and the local goons try to take advantage of it. These buses will have to be removed from depots to avoid similar incidents in the future.”

He further emphasized the need to use modern technology to strengthen the security arrangements in bus depots. “It is quite disturbing that the buses are on duty or otherwise parked in depots without a proper locking system. This is quite contrary to private buses, as they are fitted with an alarm and locking system that prohibits the entry of any unauthorized person. A similar system will have to be installed in MSRTC-run buses in all depots. Besides, such a system needs to be installed in buses that are parked at the roadside due to technical issues. This upgrade of security arrangements inside the buses and at the depots will be discussed at length at today’s meeting, and it will be implemented in due course of time,” said Sarnaik.

Here Are Top Points:

1. Prime accused Gade has remained absconding for the past 48 hours, prompting an extensive police search to apprehend him.

2. The shocking incident occurred at around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the Swargate bus stand in Pune, where a 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped inside a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus.

3. The victim had arrived at the bus stand to board a bus to her hometown in Satara district when the accused, who was roaming around the premises, approached her under false pretences, IANS reported, citing officials.

4. According to the police, Gade misled the woman by directing her to another bus, falsely claiming it was headed for her destination. Trusting his words, she boarded the bus, only for the accused to follow her and commit the crime inside before fleeing the scene.

5. The traumatized woman later managed to take another bus to her hometown, where she informed her friend about the assault and subsequently lodged a police complaint.

6. Pune Deputy Commissioner of Police Smartana Patil confirmed that Gade has a history of criminal offences and was previously booked by Pune Rural Police. Authorities are actively tracking him down to bring him to justice.

7. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has taken swift action by ordering a departmental inquiry against the station master and depot manager at the Swargate bus stand.

8. The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has also replaced security guards at the premises and has been directed to submit a detailed report within seven days.

9. According to a statement by the MSRTC, in light of rising female ridership under the 'Mahila Samman Yojana,' Sarnaik has convened a meeting of senior transport officials to enhance safety measures for women passengers. He also warned that any negligence on the part of officials will result in immediate suspension.

10. The case has sparked outrage, raising serious concerns over security at public transport hubs, and authorities are under pressure to ensure swift justice for the victim while reinforcing safety protocols for women travellers.

