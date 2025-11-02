Pune Car Crash: Two Cousins Die, Third Passenger Hospitalises With Critical Injuries
Two persons were killed while another person sustained critical injuries after a car crashed under the Bund Garden Metro Station area in Pune early Sunday morning, said a senior police official.
The accident took place around 5.30 am on November 2, according to a statement issued by Pune City Police.
Police said the car involved in the crash was on its way through the Bund Garden stretch in the city.
The deceased have been identified as cousins Yash Prasad Bhandari (23), a resident of Thergaon, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Ritvik alias Om Vinayak Bhandari (23), a resident of Pimprigaon in Pune.
The injured passenger, Khushwant Tekwani, has been admitted to Sassoon Hospital in critical condition.
Police said that a preliminary investigation suggests Tekwani is a resident of Beed.
Further investigation is underway.
