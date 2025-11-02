Pune Car Crash: Two Cousins Die, Third Passenger Hospitalises With Critical Injuries

Two persons were killed while another person sustained critical injuries after a car crashed under the Bund Garden Metro Station area in Pune early Sunday morning, said a senior police official.

The accident took place around 5.30 am on November 2, according to a statement issued by Pune City Police.

Police said the car involved in the crash was on its way through the Bund Garden stretch in the city.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The deceased have been identified as cousins Yash Prasad Bhandari (23), a resident of Thergaon, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Ritvik alias Om Vinayak Bhandari (23), a resident of Pimprigaon in Pune.

The injured passenger, Khushwant Tekwani, has been admitted to Sassoon Hospital in critical condition.

Police said that a preliminary investigation suggests Tekwani is a resident of Beed.

Further investigation is underway.