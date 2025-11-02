Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2979122https://zeenews.india.com/india/pune-car-crash-two-cousins-die-third-passenger-hospitalises-with-critical-injuries-2979122.html
NewsIndia
MAHARASHTRA

Pune Car Crash: Two Cousins Die, Third Passenger Hospitalises With Critical Injuries

Two cousins were killed and another critically injured after their car crashed under Pune’s Bund Garden Metro Station early Sunday morning. Police identified the victims and launched an investigation.

|Last Updated: Nov 02, 2025, 04:00 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Pune Car Crash: Two Cousins Die, Third Passenger Hospitalises With Critical InjuriesRepresentative Image

Two persons were killed while another person sustained critical injuries after a car crashed under the Bund Garden Metro Station area in Pune early Sunday morning, said a senior police official.

The accident took place around 5.30 am on November 2, according to a statement issued by Pune City Police.

Police said the car involved in the crash was on its way through the Bund Garden stretch in the city.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The deceased have been identified as cousins Yash Prasad Bhandari (23), a resident of Thergaon, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Ritvik alias Om Vinayak Bhandari (23), a resident of Pimprigaon in Pune.

The injured passenger, Khushwant Tekwani, has been admitted to Sassoon Hospital in critical condition.

Police said that a preliminary investigation suggests Tekwani is a resident of Beed.

Further investigation is underway. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

game night snacks
Game Night Feast: Finger Foods That Steal the Show
Winter Comfort Food
Binge-Watching this Winter? Pair It with these Comfort Meals
winter food
Cold Days, Warm Plates: Delicious Foods to Keep You Toasty This Winter
DNA Exclusive
DNA: China Unveils Claimed 'Sixth-Generation' Fighter Jet Amid Global Tensions
RSS
RSS Rejects Kharge's Ban Call Amid Centenary Planning At Jabalpur Meet
Bangladesh
Awami League Commands Strong Support Base In Bangladesh: Report
Bihar elections 2025
‘Jungle Raj’ Vs ‘No Double Engine’: Shah, Priyanka Trade Barbs Ahead Of Polls
Vande Bharat news
Vande Bharat Express Kochi -Bengaluru Starts Soon: Check Route, Time, And More
Operation Sindoor
'Never Before In History Any PM Gave Free Hand To Forces': Army Chief Dwivedi
party snacks
The Ultimate Party Plate Guide for Your Next House Get-Together