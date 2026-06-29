Pune Court sentences 65-year-old to death for rape and murder of three-year-old girl

The case was heard in a fast-track court following the incident. While pronouncing the sentence, the special court observed that the nature of the offence was heinous and held that the gravity and motive of the crime warranted the imposition of the death penalty.

Written By Zee Media Bureau Published: Jun 29, 2026, 12:53 PM IST | Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 01:04 PM IST join share