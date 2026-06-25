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Pune fort murder: CCTV footage shows cafe meeting of Siya and lover Chetan before fiance's death

CCTV footage has allegedly captured Siya Goyal meeting her lover, Chetan Chaudhary, at a Pune café before the murder of her fiancé, Ketan Agarwal, at Lohagad Fort.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 06:02 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 06:02 PM IST
Pune fort murder: CCTV footage shows cafe meeting of Siya and lover Chetan before fiance's death
Image Credit: IANS

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