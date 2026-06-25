/Pune fort murder: CCTV footage shows cafe meeting of Siya and lover Chetan before fiance's death

The investigation into the death of Pune businessman’s son Ketan Agarwal at Lohagad Fort continues to reveal shocking details. What was initially reported as a tragic accident is now confirmed to be a cold-blooded murder, with fresh revelations emerging about his fiancée, Siya Goyal, almost daily.
In the latest revelations, Goyal and her lover, Chetan Babulal Chaudhary, are believed to have met to meticulously plan the murder of Agarwal during the vacation trip, intending to stage it as an accidental fall.
CCTV footage has emerged showing Goyal meeting Chaudhary at a cafe before she allegedly pushed her fiancé to his death from Lohagad Fort.
According to NDTV, which accessed the CCTV footage, Goyal and her lover, Chetan Babulal Chaudhary, met at a café in Pune on June 18, where they conspired to murder 26-year-old Ketan Agarwal.
Both Siya Goyal and Chetan Babulal Chaudhary have been charged with murder and criminal conspiracy by Pune Police. According to investigators, the pair met at a café in Pune on June 18 to plan the murder. They discussed the details of how to kill Agarwal and identified specific locations on Lohagad Fort from where he could be pushed to his death.
Later the same day, Goyal accompanied Agarwal to the fort, while Chaudhary secretly followed them during the mountain trek.
Between 10:30 am and 11:00 am, Goyal called Ketan Agarwal’s family to inform them that he had fallen into a gorge. She claimed he had slipped during the trek. However, police maintain that he was pushed from behind by the duo.
Earlier, investigators had questioned both Goyal and Chaudhary after bringing them face-to-face.
The two accused have been remanded to seven-day police custody and were interrogated until late last night.
Agarwal, son of a prominent Pune businessman, had been engaged to Goyal in February this year. The two families were preparing for a lavish wedding scheduled for November, which was reportedly set to feature private jets and palace venues.
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