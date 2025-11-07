Pune Land Row: Ajit Pawar Cancels Son’s Firm’s Deal; Orders Probe Amid Rs 300-Crore Controversy

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP President Ajit Pawar on Friday announced the cancellation of a controversial land sale deed involving his son Parth Pawar’s company, following a high-level review meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The decision comes amid mounting political pressure and demands for his resignation over a ₹300-crore land transaction involving 40 acres of government land in Pune’s upscale Mundhwa-Koregaon Park area.

“Not a single rupee was exchanged in this land deal. The documents for the transaction have been cancelled,” Pawar said, adding that he had asked the Chief Minister to initiate a probe, which he would “fully support”.

A six-member committee, headed by Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Vikas Kharge, has been formed to investigate alleged irregularities in the land transfer. The panel will include the Pune Divisional Commissioner, Commissioner and Director of Land Records, Inspector General of Registration and Controller of Stamps, Pune District Collector, and a Joint Secretary as member secretary.

The committee has been tasked with conducting a comprehensive and impartial inquiry to determine whether any procedural violations occurred in the deal. It will identify officials responsible, recommend disciplinary or legal action, and propose corrective measures to restore the land’s original status if required.

Chief Minister Fadnavis, who ordered the inquiry on Thursday, said the allegations appeared “prima facie serious”, and promised “strict action” if wrongdoing was confirmed. “Even the Deputy Chief Minister will not support any illegality,” he said.

The Revenue Department has suspended Tehsildar Suryakant Yewale and Sub-Registrar Ravindra Taru for their alleged involvement in the registration of the disputed sale deed.

An FIR has been registered at Bawdhan Police Station under Sections 316(5) and 318(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, relating to cheating and criminal breach of trust, along with Section 59 of the Maharashtra Stamp Act for evasion of stamp duty.

The complaint names three individuals: Parth Pawar and Digvijay Patil (partners in Amadea Enterprises LLP) and Sheetal Tejwani, a cousin of Parth Pawar and the power of attorney holder for the original landowners.

Sources in the Revenue Department said Amadea Enterprises LLP, in which Parth Pawar is a partner, would now be liable to pay ₹21 crore in stamp duty for the original deed and an equal amount for its cancellation, both with interest.

The controversy erupted after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve alleged that the land, valued at ₹1,800 crore, was acquired at just ₹300 crore with a stamp duty payment of ₹500, accusing Ajit Pawar of misuse of power.

Pawar, accompanied by Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare, rejected the allegations, maintaining that he had no role or knowledge of the transaction.

“The people of Maharashtra know me for 35 years. I have always worked within the framework of the law,” he said. “I have never instructed officers to favour any relative. If anyone misused my name, I will support strict action against them.”

He further directed government officers and staff not to succumb to pressure or approve any proposals linked to his relatives or party workers that fall outside the legal framework.

The Deputy Chief Minister also clarified that the land in question was Mahar Watan, which cannot be sold or transferred under existing laws.

The disputed deal, executed in May 2025, involved government-owned land and has raised concerns over undervaluation, stamp duty evasion, and possible corruption, potentially resulting in substantial loss to the state exchequer.

A separate three-member committee led by Revenue Additional Chief Secretary Vikas Kharge had earlier been formed by Chief Minister Fadnavis to examine how the land was transferred and why stamp duty was waived.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule confirmed the department would review the case following a formal complaint filed by activist Anjali Damania.

The state government has assured that the investigation will be conducted transparently and without political interference. If irregularities are established, the land will be restored to its original ownership, and criminal proceedings will follow against those found responsible.

(With inputs from IANS)