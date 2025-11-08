Pune Land Row: Why Parth Pawar Isn’t Named In FIR; What CM Fadnavis Said Amid Political Uproar

The political temperature in Maharashtra has soared following revelations of an alleged illegal land sale in Pune’s upscale Mundhwa-Koregaon Park area, involving Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s son, Parth Pawar. The 40-acre land, reportedly worth Rs 1,800 crore, was allegedly undervalued and sold for ₹300 crore, sparking a controversy that has gripped the state’s political circles.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, reacting to mounting criticism from the Opposition, has vowed strict action against anyone found guilty. “Those who don’t even understand what an FIR (First Information Report) is are the ones making baseless allegations,” he said in Nagpur. “When an FIR is registered, it names only those directly involved. In this case, it has been filed against the company and its authorised signatories.”

Who Is Named In FIR And Why Not Parth Pawar?

The FIR names Parth Pawar’s business associate Digvijay Patil, who holds a 1% stake in Amadea Enterprises LLP, with Parth owning the remaining 99%. Patil has been booked in two cases, one relating to the illegal transaction and another for alleged stamp duty evasion.

Also named are Sheetal Tejwani, the power-of-attorney (PoA) holder representing 272 original landowners, and two suspended government officials, Sub-Registrar Ravindra Taru and Tehsildar Suryakant Yewale. Taru is accused of registering the sale deed without collecting the mandatory stamp duty, while Yewale allegedly abused his position to grant ownership rights unlawfully.

CM And Deputy CM Speak Out

Chief Minister Fadnavis reiterated that the investigation would be impartial and comprehensive. “If new names or links emerge during the inquiry, action will be taken against them as well,” he said, assuring that “no one has been spared” in the FIR.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar echoed the sentiment, clarifying that his son was not named in the FIR because “only those who signed the registration documents were booked”. He maintained that Parth was unaware that the land in question was government-owned and therefore ineligible for sale.

What Is Land At Centre Of Dispute?

The controversy revolves around 40 acres of Mahar Watan land, property historically granted to members of the Mahar community for hereditary duties. Post-Independence, such lands were converted into government-owned plots to end caste-based obligations. These cannot be transferred or sold without state approval.

The deal in question, executed on 19 May 2025, was based on an old power of attorney granted to a company called Paramount Infrastructures, which had sought to develop an IT park. It is alleged that Paramount wrongfully secured a stamp duty waiver through a Letter of Intent from the Directorate of Industries.

How Alleged Scam Came To Light

The matter surfaced after Pune-based activist Dinkar Kotkar filed a complaint with the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) on 5 June 2025, just weeks after the sale. He alleged that the stamp duty of approximately Rs 21 crore had been waived in violation of rules, causing a loss to the exchequer.

Acting on Kotkar’s complaint, the IGR’s office began an internal probe that revealed irregular alterations in official land records despite the property being government-owned. Following the inquiry, Deputy District Registrar Santosh Ashok Hingane lodged a criminal complaint, leading to the FIR registered on 6 November.

The investigation, according to the Maharashtra government, remains ongoing, and further action will follow based on the findings of the inquiry committee.