Pune: 'Made in Pakistan' bedsheet viral video sparks inquiry

A video has gone viral on social media in which a woman reportedly alleged that a bedsheet purchased at a religious fair carried a "Made in Pakistan" label. The clip has prompted an investigation in Pune and garnered widespread attention online.

The woman, Pooja Saraf, shared a video on the social media platform X and claimed that she had bought the bedsheet during a fair held near the Moraya Gosavi Temple in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Wednesday, coinciding with the Hindu festival of Sankashti Chaturthi.

In the viral footage, the woman stated that a small marketplace is usually set up during the monthly religious observance, where vendors sell household items. She said she had purchased several products from the fair, including a bedsheet.

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She later noticed a label on the bedsheet indicating that it had been manufactured in Pakistan. Saraf questioned how such a product could find its way into local markets.

She said she felt disturbed by the discovery, adding that many other devotees and visitors may also have unknowingly purchased similar items from the fair.

Saraf used the incident to caution consumers, urging people to carefully check products before making purchases.

She further added that the experience had made her more vigilant and encouraged others to be equally attentive.

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Police action

The video quickly gained traction on social media, drawing widespread attention and prompting authorities to examine the matter.

According to IANS, although no formal complaint has been lodged so far, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have initiated a preliminary inquiry based on the claims made in the viral post.

Police officials have reportedly formed a special team to verify the authenticity of the allegation and trace the source of the product.

Authorities have also urged the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation to take appropriate action if vendors are found selling goods that violate existing regulations. Officials said the Pune inquiry is underway, and further action will depend on the findings of the investigation.

Similar cases in Maharashtra

The latest development comes amid similar cases reported in Maharashtra in recent weeks.

Last month, authorities in Dhule booked two traders after allegedly recovering Pakistani-made cosmetic products during raids. Earlier, police in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar had also taken action against traders accused of stocking and selling goods manufactured in Pakistan.

The issue has attracted attention because India imposed restrictions on both direct and indirect imports of goods originating from Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack last year.

(with IANS inputs)

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