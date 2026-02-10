Pune man uses Excel to track arranged marriage matches: Internet terms it 'Shark Tank material' | VIRAL VIDEO

While many navigate the chaos of arranged marriages with notebooks and mental notes, a 28-year-old from Pune has chosen to let data handle the task. Vikas, a data analyst from Haryana, became an internet sensation after sharing his well-organised "Arranged Marriage Tracker," a detailed Microsoft Excel spreadsheet for managing potential matches.

Living in Pune for the past ten years, Vikas created the digital tool to deal with the growing pressure and constant follow-ups from his parents.

Efficiency over emotion: How the tracker works

Vikas named the spreadsheet his "Weekend Tracker." It emerged from necessity. According to Vikas, his parents often sent him several matrimonial profiles weekly and expected detailed updates by the same evening.

To make the process easier, Vikas built a system that tracks:

- Candidate Details: First names and basic background information.

- Communication Logs: Dates of the first and second phone calls.

- Feedback Loops: Columns for "His Feedback" and "Her Feedback."

- The "Vibe" Check: Notes summarizing the interaction, with entries like "Values Aligned," "Good Conversation," "No Vibe," and "No Follow-up."

'Parents are satisfied': A standardised solution

Vikas says the main goal was convenience. "Whenever my parents send me a girl's number, they want to know exactly how the conversation went," he said. "Keeping it in Excel lets us track everything in one place without me repeating myself daily."

His method has also been popular among friends. Vikas mentioned that several of them, who are also navigating arranged marriages, have asked for his Excel template to make the talking stage easier.

Social media reacts: 'Shark Tank material?'

The story gained traction after Vikas posted a video of his spreadsheet on Instagram at @thevikkchapter. It received over 1.5 million views and thousands of likes. Reactions ranged from amusement to sincere respect for his "peak desi efficiency."

Techies joked, "You should build a dynamic dashboard to find your Matrimonial Viability Quotient."

Veteran matchmakers remarked, "I have over 100 names in my sheet. It helped me reflect on what went wrong."

Entrepreneurs encouraged him to take the idea further: "Go to Shark Tank and pitch this as a SaaS platform!"

While some critics claim that reducing human connection to rows and columns takes romance out of the process, Vikas believes that in the high-pressure world of arranged marriages, staying organized is the best way to maintain sanity.

