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  • /Pune murder case: Fiancée, her lover thought they committed perfect crime - Until summer hoodie ruined it

Pune murder case: Fiancée, her lover thought they committed perfect crime - Until summer hoodie ruined it

Ketan Agarwal’s death was initially reported as an accidental fall during a trek to the historic fort on 18 June. But as police reviewed CCTV footage from the area, one image stood out. Ketan was seen walking with his fiancée, Siya Goyal, while a man in shorts and a hoodie followed them at a distance of around 20 to 30 feet. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 03:47 PM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 03:47 PM IST
Pune murder case: Fiancée, her lover thought they committed perfect crime - Until summer hoodie ruined it
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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