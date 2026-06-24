/Pune murder case: Fiancée, her lover thought they committed perfect crime - Until summer hoodie ruined it

What first looked like a fatal trekking accident at Lohagad Fort near Pune has now turned into a chilling murder case, with investigators saying a seemingly small detail in CCTV footage helped unravel the conspiracy -- a man wearing a hoodie in 33°C heat.
Ketan Agarwal’s death was initially reported as an accidental fall during a trek to the historic fort on 18 June. But as police reviewed CCTV footage from the area, one image stood out. Ketan was seen walking with his fiancée, Siya Goyal, while a man in shorts and a hoodie followed them at a distance of around 20 to 30 feet. His face was covered, and he was wearing a headset.
Another clip deepened suspicion. It showed Siya suddenly turning around and looking towards the hooded man. Moments later, the man sat down, apparently to avoid being noticed.
What struck investigators was not just his behaviour, but his clothing. Police noted that the temperature was around 33°C that day, making a hoodie during a steep trek highly unusual. That detail prompted officers to take a closer look at the man’s identity.
Technical evidence and digital analysis later linked Siya to the hooded man, who was identified as 22-year-old Chetan Babulal Chaudhary. Investigators compared photographs from Chetan’s social media accounts with the CCTV footage and found strong similarities, narrowing their focus on him.
Police also grew suspicious of Siya’s conduct after Ketan’s death. According to investigators, she showed little visible grief after the incident, raising further doubts about the claim that it had been an accident.
As the probe widened, Ketan’s uncle told police that Siya had earlier expressed reservations about the marriage and had once asked whether the wedding could be postponed by a year.
Call records then added to the case. Police found that Siya and Chetan had exchanged 2,004 calls over the past seven months and had spent nearly 238 hours speaking to each other.
Ketan, the son of a prominent Maharashtra businessman, had got engaged to Siya in February this year. Their families were preparing for a lavish wedding in November, with plans reportedly involving private jets and a palace venue.
Investigators now allege that even as those wedding preparations were under way, Siya was already in a relationship with Chetan, whom she had met at a business event in 2025. Siya ran a bakery business, while Chetan was involved in the dry fruit trade. Police believe Chetan saw Ketan as an obstacle in his relationship with Siya, and that the two then conspired to get rid of him.
According to the police case, Siya persuaded Ketan to visit Lohagad Fort on the pretext of a casual outing. Chetan was allegedly called there separately, and the pair are accused of pushing Ketan into a deep gorge from behind, killing him.
The investigation has also brought to light what police describe as earlier failed attempts to harm Ketan.
On 6 June, Ketan and his sister, along with Siya and her brother, left for Mumbai airport for a planned trip to Bali, where Ketan had intended to celebrate a pre-wedding party and Siya’s birthday. But on the way, Ketan’s passport went missing. Police later alleged that Siya had stolen the passport, torn it up and flushed it in a hotel washroom, forcing the couple to return home and abandon the trip.
Police say there was another attempt at Lohagad Fort on 14 June. Investigators allege that Siya pushed Ketan near a cliff edge, but he managed to save himself by grabbing onto a tree. She later told him there had been a snake nearby and that she had pushed him only to protect him.
According to investigators, Siya again insisted on visiting Lohagad on 18 June, using her birthday on 19 June as the reason. Ketan’s father initially refused, but Siya reportedly video-called Ketan’s mother and continued to press for the outing. The family eventually agreed and sent Ketan with her. They had already booked a large resort in Mahabaleshwar for Siya’s birthday celebrations the following day and had sent out invitations. Ketan’s grandfather had also bought a diamond necklace for Siya as a birthday gift. The family was, in fact, preparing to book a palace in Udaipur for the wedding.
Police say Chetan travelled to the base of Lohagad Fort on a two-wheeler on 18 June. CCTV footage shows him moving on the trail while Ketan and Siya were climbing the fort, at times ahead of them and at times behind them.
Investigators allege that Siya and Chetan had even worked out a signal for the final act. According to police, once Siya had taken Ketan to the highest point and felt the moment was right, she would sit down, a cue for Chetan to push him.
Ketan was killed on 18 June, a day before Siya’s birthday.
Police have also said they found references to a “Plan C”, suggesting the pair had discussed another fallback option if their earlier attempts failed.
Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary have since been arrested and booked for murder and criminal conspiracy. Both have been remanded to seven days’ police custody as the investigation continues.
(With IANS inputs)
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