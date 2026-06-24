/Pune murder case: Fiancée, her lover thought they committed perfect crime - Until summer hoodie ruined it

According to investigators, Siya again insisted on visiting Lohagad on 18 June, using her birthday on 19 June as the reason. Ketan’s father initially refused, but Siya reportedly video-called Ketan’s mother and continued to press for the outing. The family eventually agreed and sent Ketan with her. They had already booked a large resort in Mahabaleshwar for Siya’s birthday celebrations the following day and had sent out invitations. Ketan’s grandfather had also bought a diamond necklace for Siya as a birthday gift. The family was, in fact, preparing to book a palace in Udaipur for the wedding.