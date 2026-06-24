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  • /Pune Murder Case | 'Siya Goyal was under pressure to marry Ketan, wanted more time': Police

Pune Murder Case | 'Siya Goyal was under pressure to marry Ketan, wanted more time': Police

According to Lonavala Rural Police, questioning of the accused, along with digital and circumstantial evidence gathered so far, suggests that Siya wanted more time for herself and was not willing to marry at this stage of her life.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 10:17 PM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 10:17 PM IST
Pune Murder Case | 'Siya Goyal was under pressure to marry Ketan, wanted more time': Police
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS Source: Bureau

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