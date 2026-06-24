/Pune Murder Case | 'Siya Goyal was under pressure to marry Ketan, wanted more time': Police

Investigators probing the alleged murder of Pune businessman Ketan Agrawal suspect that the prime accused, Siya Goyal, was reluctant to get married and was under family pressure to go ahead with the match, officials said on Wednesday. According to Lonavala Rural Police, questioning of the accused, along with digital and circumstantial evidence gathered so far, suggests that Siya wanted more time for herself and was not willing to marry at this stage of her life.
“The accused was apparently not mentally prepared for marriage and was under pressure from her family to accept the proposal,” a senior police official said. He added that investigators were examining several aspects of the case, including the motive and the alleged conspiracy behind Ketan’s death.
Police also suspect that Siya had grown close to co-accused Chetan Chaudhary, whom she is believed to have met at a Diwali party last year. Investigators claim the two remained in regular contact over the past several months and were allegedly discussing plans against Ketan Agrawal.
According to the investigation, Siya and Ketan visited Lohagad Fort on 31 May, where she allegedly first considered harming him after seeing him seated near a vulnerable spot. Police further suspect that another attempt was made on 14 June, when Siya allegedly tried to push him from the fort. Investigators say she later passed it off as an accident after shouting that she had seen a snake.
“A pattern of planned conduct is being probed. We are verifying each incident with technical and forensic evidence,” another police officer said.
Officials also said that before the alleged murder, Siya and Chetan had met at a café, where they are believed to have discussed carrying out the plan at Lohagad Fort by pushing Ketan.
The case was initially registered after Ketan Agrawal was reported to have died after falling from Lohagad Fort near Pune. However, police said the investigation later pointed to murder, with evidence suggesting that he had been pushed from the fort.
Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary are currently in seven-day police custody as investigators continue to piece together the events leading up to Ketan’s death.
(With ANI inputs)
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