/Pune Murder Case | 'Siya Goyal was under pressure to marry Ketan, wanted more time': Police

Investigators probing the alleged murder of Pune businessman Ketan Agrawal suspect that the prime accused, Siya Goyal, was reluctant to get married and was under family pressure to go ahead with the match, officials said on Wednesday. According to Lonavala Rural Police, questioning of the accused, along with digital and circumstantial evidence gathered so far, suggests that Siya wanted more time for herself and was not willing to marry at this stage of her life.