Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2865127https://zeenews.india.com/india/pune-police-deploys-drones-dog-squad-to-track-swargate-bus-rape-accused-10-points-2865127.html
NewsIndia
PUNE RAPE CASE

Pune Police Deploys Drones, Dog Squad To Track Swargate Bus Rape Accused | 10 Points

More than 100 police personnel, including senior officials, have reached Gunat village to conduct a large-scale search for the accused.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Feb 27, 2025, 08:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Pune Police Deploys Drones, Dog Squad To Track Swargate Bus Rape Accused | 10 Points Image: HT

Pune Police has launched an extensive manhunt for Dattatray Ramdas Gade, the accused in the Swargate bus rape case. To trace him, authorities have deployed drones and a dog squad in Shirur taluka of Pune district, particularly in Gunat village, where he is suspected to be hiding. The incident, in which a 26-year-old woman was raped inside a stationary Shivshahi AC bus at Swargate bus stand, has sparked a major crackdown by law enforcement.

Here are the top 10 developments on the Pune rape case:

Massive Police Operation: More than 100 police personnel, including senior officials, have reached Gunat village to conduct a large-scale search for the accused.

Search in Sugarcane Fields: Officials suspect that Gade is hiding in the sugarcane fields of Gunat village, leading to an intensive search operation.

Drones and Dog Squad Deployed: Drones are being used for aerial surveillance, while a dog squad has been brought in to assist in tracking the accused.

Thirteen Teams in Action: 13 teams from Pune city police are working to locate and apprehend the accused.

Police Release Poster, Announce Reward: A poster of the accused has been circulated, and a ₹1 lakh reward has been announced for any information leading to his capture.

Incident Details: The accused allegedly raped a 26-year-old woman inside a stationary Shivshahi AC bus of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) at Swargate bus stand on February 25.

How the Victim Was Misled: The accused approached the woman, addressing her as ‘didi’ (sister), and told her that the bus to Satara was parked at another platform.

Crime Execution: Gade convinced the woman to board an unlit Shivshahi bus parked in a secluded area. As she hesitated, he assured her it was the correct bus before following her inside and committing the crime.

Post-Crime Escape: After the assault, the accused fled from the scene, prompting an immediate police investigation and search operation.

Appeal for Public Assistance: Pune Police has urged the public to share any relevant information about Gade’s whereabouts to aid in his swift arrest.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK