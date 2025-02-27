Pune Police Deploys Drones, Dog Squad To Track Swargate Bus Rape Accused | 10 Points
More than 100 police personnel, including senior officials, have reached Gunat village to conduct a large-scale search for the accused.
Trending Photos
Pune Police has launched an extensive manhunt for Dattatray Ramdas Gade, the accused in the Swargate bus rape case. To trace him, authorities have deployed drones and a dog squad in Shirur taluka of Pune district, particularly in Gunat village, where he is suspected to be hiding. The incident, in which a 26-year-old woman was raped inside a stationary Shivshahi AC bus at Swargate bus stand, has sparked a major crackdown by law enforcement.
Here are the top 10 developments on the Pune rape case:
Massive Police Operation: More than 100 police personnel, including senior officials, have reached Gunat village to conduct a large-scale search for the accused.
Search in Sugarcane Fields: Officials suspect that Gade is hiding in the sugarcane fields of Gunat village, leading to an intensive search operation.
Drones and Dog Squad Deployed: Drones are being used for aerial surveillance, while a dog squad has been brought in to assist in tracking the accused.
Thirteen Teams in Action: 13 teams from Pune city police are working to locate and apprehend the accused.
Police Release Poster, Announce Reward: A poster of the accused has been circulated, and a ₹1 lakh reward has been announced for any information leading to his capture.
Incident Details: The accused allegedly raped a 26-year-old woman inside a stationary Shivshahi AC bus of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) at Swargate bus stand on February 25.
How the Victim Was Misled: The accused approached the woman, addressing her as ‘didi’ (sister), and told her that the bus to Satara was parked at another platform.
Crime Execution: Gade convinced the woman to board an unlit Shivshahi bus parked in a secluded area. As she hesitated, he assured her it was the correct bus before following her inside and committing the crime.
Post-Crime Escape: After the assault, the accused fled from the scene, prompting an immediate police investigation and search operation.
Appeal for Public Assistance: Pune Police has urged the public to share any relevant information about Gade’s whereabouts to aid in his swift arrest.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv