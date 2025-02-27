Pune Police Deploys Drones, Dog Squad To Track Swargate Bus Rape Accused | 10 Points

Pune Police has launched an extensive manhunt for Dattatray Ramdas Gade, the accused in the Swargate bus rape case. To trace him, authorities have deployed drones and a dog squad in Shirur taluka of Pune district, particularly in Gunat village, where he is suspected to be hiding. The incident, in which a 26-year-old woman was raped inside a stationary Shivshahi AC bus at Swargate bus stand, has sparked a major crackdown by law enforcement.

Here are the top 10 developments on the Pune rape case:

Massive Police Operation: More than 100 police personnel, including senior officials, have reached Gunat village to conduct a large-scale search for the accused.

Search in Sugarcane Fields: Officials suspect that Gade is hiding in the sugarcane fields of Gunat village, leading to an intensive search operation.

Drones and Dog Squad Deployed: Drones are being used for aerial surveillance, while a dog squad has been brought in to assist in tracking the accused.

Thirteen Teams in Action: 13 teams from Pune city police are working to locate and apprehend the accused.

Police Release Poster, Announce Reward: A poster of the accused has been circulated, and a ₹1 lakh reward has been announced for any information leading to his capture.

Incident Details: The accused allegedly raped a 26-year-old woman inside a stationary Shivshahi AC bus of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) at Swargate bus stand on February 25.

How the Victim Was Misled: The accused approached the woman, addressing her as ‘didi’ (sister), and told her that the bus to Satara was parked at another platform.

Crime Execution: Gade convinced the woman to board an unlit Shivshahi bus parked in a secluded area. As she hesitated, he assured her it was the correct bus before following her inside and committing the crime.

Post-Crime Escape: After the assault, the accused fled from the scene, prompting an immediate police investigation and search operation.

Appeal for Public Assistance: Pune Police has urged the public to share any relevant information about Gade’s whereabouts to aid in his swift arrest.