Pune Police detain five after firing outside Rohit Shetty’s Juhu home

Pune Police on Sunday detained five persons in connection with the firing incident at Bollywood director Rohit Shetty’s residence. While three have been arrested and brought to the Mumbai Anti-Extortion Cell, two others remain in custody as investigations continue.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Pune Police have detained five people (Aman Anand, Aditya Gyaneshwar, Siddharth Deepak, Samarth, and Swapnil) in connection with the firing incident at Bollywood director Rohit Shetty's residence.

Speaking to ANI, DCP Sambhaji Kadam revealed that the suspects hailed from different locations across Pune.

"We received information about the suspects from the Mumbai Police team, after which we formed different teams and arrested the five individuals today. They have been handed over to the Mumbai Police team, who are currently interrogating them. More information about the incident will emerge after a detailed investigation," he said, ANI reported.

In the early hours of Sunday, unidentified assailants fired four rounds outside the Bollywood director’s residence, police officials said. Following the incident, heavy police security was deployed around Shetty’s residential tower in Mumbai’s Juhu area, while police and forensic teams secured the spot for a detailed examination.

The Mumbai Crime Branch had formed 12 special teams to nab the suspects involved in the firing incident.

