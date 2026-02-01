Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3012844https://zeenews.india.com/india/pune-police-detain-five-after-firing-outside-rohit-shetty-s-juhu-home-3012844.html
NewsIndiaPune Police detain five after firing outside Rohit Shetty’s Juhu home
ROHIT SHETTY

Pune Police detain five after firing outside Rohit Shetty’s Juhu home

Pune Police detained five suspects in the firing outside Rohit Shetty’s residence; three arrested, two in custody, as Mumbai Police and Crime Branch continue investigations with multiple t

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 01, 2026, 10:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Pune Police detain five after firing outside Rohit Shetty’s Juhu homeForensic teams are investigating the site after a firing incident takes place at the residence of Rohit Shetty (Image:ANI)

Pune Police on Sunday detained five persons in connection with the firing incident at Bollywood director Rohit Shetty’s residence. While three have been arrested and brought to the Mumbai Anti-Extortion Cell, two others remain in custody as investigations continue.

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 

Speaking to ANI, DCP Sambhaji Kadam revealed that the suspects hailed from different locations across Pune.

"We received information about the suspects from the Mumbai Police team, after which we formed different teams and arrested the five individuals today. They have been handed over to the Mumbai Police team, who are currently interrogating them. More information about the incident will emerge after a detailed investigation," he said, ANI reported.

In the early hours of Sunday, unidentified assailants fired four rounds outside the Bollywood director’s residence, police officials said. Following the incident, heavy police security was deployed around Shetty’s residential tower in Mumbai’s Juhu area, while police and forensic teams secured the spot for a detailed examination.

The Mumbai Crime Branch had formed 12 special teams to nab the suspects involved in the firing incident.
 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

face cleanser
Face Cleansers That Love Your Skin Daily
union budget 2026
Union Budget 2026: Defence allocation rises to Rs 7.85 lakh crore
Balochistan
Kalat to Balochistan: Why Pakistan's mineral-rich province rebels| Explained
men t shirts
Men’s T-Shirts That Blend Comfort, Style, and Versatility
Technology
Best budget camera smartphones under Rs 50,000 in India from popular brands
men casual shirts
Men’s Casual Shirts to Upgrade Your Look
Air Marshal
Devendra Hirani takes over as Senior Air Staff Officer at Eastern Air Command
armed attack in balochistan
Pakistan security forces kill 145 militants in Balochistan after deadly attack
union budget 2026
'Budget reinforces commitment to strengthen defence systems,': Rajnath Singh
green living skincare
Glow the Green Way: Skincare Essentials for a Naturally Healthy Skin