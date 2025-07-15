Pune Porsche Crash: Juvenile Justice Board Rejects Plea To Try Teen Accused As Adult

In a significant update on the Pune Porsche crash case, the Juvenile Justice Board on Tuesday rejected the Pune City Police's plea to try the 17-year-old accused in the crash case as an adult. The teen, who was driving the car that killed two people on May 19 2024, will now face trial as a minor.

The crash case involves the deaths of two IT professionals, Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa, both from Madhya Pradesh, who were killed on May 19 2024 when the minor's Porsche collided with their motorcycle in Pune.

The juvenile driver was apprehended but later given bail by the Juvenile Justice Board.

The minor driver was allegedly served alcohol at a restaurant and bar despite being underage. The incident sparked widespread outrage and controversy over the leniency shown to the accused and the influence of political connections.

Also, the parents of the juvenile driver allegedly bribed the doctors to swap his blood samples with those of his mother and similarly, Singh had been accused of replacing the blood samples of his son in connivance with the doctors at the government-run hospital.

Earlier, on April 22, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to the mother of the teenage main accused in the Pune Porsche case after she was arrested for allegedly tampering with evidence by swapping her son's blood sample in an attempt to shield him from legal consequences.

A case was registered by the Pune crime branch unit after the accident against the parents of the accused minor and doctors of Sassoon Hospital, including two others. They were booked for allegedly conspiring to tamper with evidence and manipulating the blood sample.

