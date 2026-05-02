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NewsIndiaPune rape case: 4-year-old assaulted and murdered by a 65-year-old man
PUNE RAPE CASE

Pune rape case: 4-year-old assaulted and murdered by a 65-year-old man

The accused has been booked under the POCSO Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He has been remanded to police custody till May 7.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 02, 2026, 07:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Pune rape case: 4-year-old assaulted and murdered by a 65-year-old man(Image: ANI Screengrab (L)/ X (R))

In a deeply brutal incident, a four-year-old minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered by a 65-year-old man in the Bhor area of Pune district, triggering widespread public outrage across Maharashtra.

According to police, the incident occurred on Friday when the accused lured the child with the promise of food and took her to a shed in a cattle enclosure.

The incident came to light after the girl went missing, and her body was later found during a search by relatives. CCTV footage reportedly showed the accused with the child.

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Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill said the accused was arrested within an hour of receiving information. “The accused is a 65-year-old man who lives in the surrounding area. He has two similar cases registered against him, including a POCSO case in 2015. Investigation reveals that he has this tendency.”

The accused has been booked under the POCSO Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He has been remanded to police custody till May 7.

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‘Will seek capital punishment’: Maharashtra government reacts

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis strongly condemned the incident and assured swift justice.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai on Saturday, he said, “The incident that occurred in Pune is highly condemnable and tragic. A three or three-and-a-half-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and murdered by a 65-year-old man. The accused has been arrested. I assure you that the case will be taken up in a fast-track court. We will request the High Court for a special public prosecutor and demand capital punishment in the court.”

CM Fadnavis also appealed to opposition parties to refrain from politicising the tragedy, calling it “insensitive.”

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Public outrage; opposition demands fast-track justice

The incident sparked state-wide outrage, and local villagers took out a protest march, demanding strict action against the accused.

NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar expressed public anger and demanded fast-track justice while calling for stronger laws.

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule described the incident as “inhuman” and urged people to maintain restraint, assuring that the “strictest action” would be taken.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress President Harshvardhan Sakpal criticised the law and order situation, pointing to the absence of a full-time Home Minister in the state.

Hundreds of villagers staged protests near a police chowki and highway, demanding stringent punishment. Further investigation is underway.

(with agencies input)
 

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