Pune Rape Case: Man Accused Of Raping Woman Inside Bus Arrested

Dattatray Ramdas Gade, the man accused of raping a 26-year-old woman inside a bus in Pune, has been arrested on Friday.

The accused was detained by Pune Police at around midnight from Pune’s Shirur Tehsil, as per PTI. The accused was on the run but was arrested following a manhunt of almost 75 hours.

The alleged incident happened inside an ST bus at the Swargate depot in Pune at around 5:30 am on Tuesday, 25 February.

The victim was targeted while she was at the bus stand to board a bus to her hometown in the Satara district. Gade, who was at the bus stand, approached her and then misled her to another bus, claiming that it was heading to her destination.

The accused then followed her and committed the crime inside a bus and then fled. The woman later took a bus to her hometown and confided in a friend about the incident, following which she lodged a police complaint.

As per the police, Gade, 37, is a history-sheeter. Later, to catch the accused, Pune Police launched an extensive manhunt. As per reports, authorities deployed drones and a dog squad, and other efforts were launched in Shirur Taluka, particularly in the Gunat village.

Among other steps to catch him, the police also circulated a poster of the accused, and a Rs 1 lakh reward was announced for any information leading to his capture