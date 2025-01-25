Pune Records 73 Guillain-Barre Syndrome Cases: Understanding This Rare Neurological Disorder

Pune has reported six new suspected cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), a rare neurological disorder, bringing the total number of cases in the region to 73, according to officials. Of these, 47 are men and 26 are women, with 14 patients currently on ventilator support, as reported by PTI.

The Maharashtra State Health Department has intensified efforts to address this sudden rise by forming a Rapid Response Team (RRT). This team is actively investigating the outbreak, which initially included 24 suspected cases reported earlier this week.

What Is Guillain-Barré Syndrome?

Guillain-Barré Syndrome is a rare neurological condition where the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks parts of the peripheral nervous system, as per the World Health Organization. The disorder impacts nerves that control muscle movement and sensory functions such as pain, temperature, and touch.

Guillain-Barré Syndrome Symptoms:

► Muscle weakness

► Loss of sensation in the legs and arms

► Difficulty swallowing or breathing

► Loose motions

While more common in adults and males, GBS can affect people of all ages. Bacterial and viral infections generally lead to GBS as they weaken the immunity of patients, as per doctors. Though alarming, health authorities have reassured the public that Guillain-Barré Syndrome is not contagious and cannot lead to an epidemic or pandemic.

Monitoring the Situation in Pune

The Rapid Response Team, in collaboration with the Pune Municipal Corporation and other local health bodies, is conducting extensive surveillance in affected areas. So far, over 7,200 homes have been surveyed across urban and rural regions, including:

► Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC): 1,943 homes

► Chinchwad Municipal Corporation: 1,750 homes

► Rural districts: 3,522 homes

Health officials are closely monitoring the situation to identify potential triggers and contain further spread. Their swift action underscores the importance of proactive healthcare measures during such outbreaks.

