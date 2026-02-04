Pune: Shehzad Poonawalla’s mother injured in deliberate Hit-and-Run attempt; Police in action

Pune: BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has alleged that his mother was seriously injured after a car deliberately rammed into her in Pune, calling it a hit-and-run incident and urging swift action against the accused.

According to Poonawalla, an unidentified person intentionally struck his mother with a vehicle and fled the spot, leaving her critically hurt. He said she is expected to undergo surgery shortly and appealed for prayers for her recovery.

Sharing details of the incident on X, Poonawalla described the act as deliberate and deeply disturbing. He wrote that his mother was run over by a car a few hours earlier, leaving her severely injured, and added that she would be undergoing surgery soon.

"A few hours ago an extremely disgusting human being ran his car over my mother deliberately – leaving her seriously injured and ran away," he wrote.

Expressing anguish, the BJP spokesperson said the incident had shaken him deeply, describing his mother as a compassionate and kind individual. He said seeing her subjected to such violence at her age was both heartbreaking and enraging.

Poonawalla also tagged Pune City Police, the Pune Commissioner of Police, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and the Chief Minister’s Office, urging authorities to ensure strict legal action and prevent the accused from escaping accountability.

Along with the posts, Poonawala shared a photograph from the hospital showing his mother on bed with medical monitoring equipment around her. Although her face was covered in the image.

In an another related development, his brother, political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla, shared CCTV footage on X that he claimed captured the moment their mother was struck by the vehicle.

WTF is going on ? My mom a senior citizen went for a drive with my driver and executive assistant & was waiting on the side while they were tanking up the gas in our car, someone just hit her (seems deliberate) and ran away ! Really wtf . @Shehzad_Ind @PuneCityPolice pic.twitter.com/rvR95r2u5l Tehseen Poonawalla Official (@tehseenp) February 3, 2026

Reacting to the incident, Tehseen said his mother, a senior citizen, had stepped out with their driver and executive assistant and was standing at the roadside while the car was being refuelled when she was hit. He alleged that the act appeared deliberate, noting that she was standing far from the road when the vehicle struck her.

He said a police complaint would be lodged and efforts were underway to trace the vehicle involved. Providing an update on her condition, Tehseen said his mother had suffered a fractured hip and would require surgery. She has been admitted to hospital, and doctors are assessing her vitals before proceeding with the operation.

Pune Police in touch, says Shehzad Poonawala

In another update, Shehzad Poonawala mentioned Pune police is in touch with the family and stern action will be taken against the accused. Sharing the tweet on X he mentioned..

Calling the incident infuriating, Tehseen said it was deeply distressing that a senior citizen had to endure such trauma. He added that given past threats against him, which were documented in police and intelligence reports, authorities should act decisively.

In a subsequent update, he said his mother would need hip surgery and a permanent rod implant, describing the incident as both heartbreaking and outrageous. He also said he had spoken to senior police officials, reiterating that the accused either acted deliberately or chose to flee after hitting an elderly woman.

Mom has been admitted to the hospital, If her stats are good, hip surgery tomorrow. This is so infuriating that a senior citizen has to undergo this. There was a threat against me, for which there were police & LIB reports so @PuneCityPolice can do the needful. Deliberate or… pic.twitter.com/6ISLlIvWbL Tehseen Poonawalla Official (@tehseenp) February 3, 2026

Police are yet to issue an official statement on the matter, and further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

(With IANS inputs)