Pune Weather Warning: Arabian Sea Depression Triggers Yellow Alert And Rush Hour Traffic Chaos | Latest Updates

People of Pune are struggling to deal with heavy rainfall following an issuance of a yellow alert for the city by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). An enduring weather system above the Arabian Sea is causing the heavy rain, causing major traffic jams and annoying thousands of commuters during rush hour on Wednesday.

Arabian Sea System Controls Pune's Weather

The immediate reason for the heavy showers is a Depression located over the east-central Arabian Sea. While the system had been heading northeast towards the western coast previously, the IMD confirmed its turn on Wednesday evening:

System Status: "The Depression over eastcentral Arabian Sea gradually drifted westwards with speed of 3 kmph in last 6 hours, and remained centered at 1730 hrs IST today, the 29th October 2025, over the same area."

Current Location: The system is about 430 km west-southwest of Mumbai and should continue drifting almost westwards over the East-central Arabian Sea for the next 36 hours.

Effect: The closeness of this weather system initiated the heavy rain that led to the yellow alert for Pune, cautioning people to be on the lookout during outdoor activities.

Pune Short-Term Rain Forecast

Although the IMD's Yellow Alert is active for Pune's immediate forecast, the severe weather is expected to be short-lived, with conditions stabilising quickly through the week. Today, October 30 (Thursday), residents should brace for thunderstorms accompanied by rain and lightning, with the weather remaining unstable and prone to short, intense downpours.

However, a significant shift is expected tomorrow, October 31 (Friday), which will bring a mostly clear morning and pleasant conditions, with only partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Looking ahead, the city is set for a calm and dry spell: November 1 (Saturday) forecasts a mainly clear sky with no rainfall, a trend that continues through November 4 (Tuesday).

The days from November 2 to November 4 are expected to be stable, warm, and comfortable, with only partial or intermittent cloud cover developing in the evenings.

The IMD forecasts the worst of the weather to pass by Thursday, after which Pune can look forward to a gradual return to clear and pleasant weather through the first week of November.

