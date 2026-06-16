/'Punishes 150M+ users in India': Telegram CEO criticises restrictions on platform ahead of NEET-UG test

"They do not extend to switching off an entire intermediary, still less to ordering a company to redesign its product by removing a feature for a whole country. For the message-editing direction the release identifies no source of power at all. If one exists, the order must say so," the release said.

It said the "block of telegram is reactive and ineffective and will punish ordinary users instead of addressing the systemic source of exam leaks".

"This blocking comes in the final days of NEET preparation, when thousands of students depend on Telegram for study groups, doubt-clearing, and shared resources. Also, it is important to consider that the source of exam papers leak will occur from inside the system.," it added.