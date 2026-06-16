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'Punishes 150M+ users in India': Telegram CEO criticises restrictions on platform ahead of NEET-UG test

The Internet Freedom Foundation objected to the directions announced by the National Testing Agency in its statement regarding action against the Telegram platform.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 09:47 PM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 09:47 PM IST
'Punishes 150M+ users in India': Telegram CEO criticises restrictions on platform ahead of NEET-UG test
Image Credit: ANI

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