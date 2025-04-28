Punjab: 1 Dead, 3 Injured In Gas Leak At Pharmaceutical Company’s Factory In Barnala

One individual was killed and three others were injured in a gas leak accident at IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals. The company informed about the gas leak accident in an exchange filing on Monday.

The pharmaceutical company said that the accident occurred on Sunday at a factory in Village Fatehgarh Channa, Mansa Road, Barnala district, Punjab.

"...We regret to inform you about a minor gas leak incident in a single reactor in one of the plants that occurred accidentally on 27th April 2025 at our factory premises located at Village Fatehgarh Channa, Mansa Road, District Barnala, Punjab," the company said.

The gas leak at IOL was contained within a single unit and was promptly controlled. The four injured individuals were immediately hospitalised, as per the company, however, one of them succumbed to his injuries.

Expressing condolences to the families of the injured, the company expressed its commitment to provide full support.

It said, “The Company expresses its deepest condolences to the bereaved family and is committed to providing full support, including the best possible medical care for the injured.”

"The incident has been reported to all relevant statutory authorities, and necessary investigations are underway," IOL further stated in the exchange filing.