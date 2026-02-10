Punjab: 40 patients tried to escape from govt de-addiction centre in Mohali, guards block door

Mohali: Close to around 40 patients reportedly attempted to escape from the government De-addiction Centre in sector 66, Mohali on Sunday. As per the reports, the incident occurred around 3:15 pm when patients gathered at the time of medication and tried to flee.

Security guards posted outside the centre quickly sensed trouble and acted in time by blocking the door from the outside, preventing it from being opened. At the same time, two police personnel deployed at the facility moved the patients towards the rear ward and locked the iron gate from outside, effectively bringing the situation under control. The incident was later reported to the local police station, and the Phase 11 police recorded a daily diary report (DDR) in the matter, reportedly.

Door remained locked, escape averted

Officials said the wooden door had been bolted from the outside, which stopped it from opening despite repeated attempts by the patients to force it open. Doctors and other staff members were present outside the room at the time. Authorities noted that had the door given way, the patients might have managed to flee and potentially caused harm while trying to escape.

Staff flag security concerns, seek stronger cover

As per Indian express, staff at the de-addiction centre said that several patients undergoing treatment are accused under the NDPS Act and often try to escape as they are unwilling to remain at the facility. They warned that such attempts also pose a serious risk to the safety of doctors and support staff. At present, only two police personnel are deployed to guard the centre.

They also recalled a similar incident in the past, when patients created a disturbance late at night and allegedly assaulted security guards. In that episode, two patients reportedly managed to escape by climbing onto the roof.

NDPS Act patients admitted under Section 27

Earlier, admission to the de-addiction centre was voluntary, and patients were free to leave if they wished. However, under the Punjab government’s “War Against Drugs” campaign, drug users are now booked under Section 27 of the NDPS Act and, instead of being sent to jail, are admitted to de-addiction centres for treatment. Officials said such patients sometimes attempt to run away during the course of treatment.

‘No one escaped’

Clarifying the incident, officials said no patient managed to escape and that it was only an attempt. “During treatment, when the dosage of certain medicines is reduced, patients can become irritable. As far as the safety of staff is concerned, police provide full support. Handling such situations requires experienced and patient staff,” an official said. Police have been asked to take appropriate action in the case.