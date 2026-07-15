Punjab government under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has, in the last six months, treated 914 stroke cases worth Rs 4.15 crore under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana, with acute ischemic stroke having the highest number of cases (481) and the highest pooled treatment cost at Rs 14.27 lakh.
Punjab treated 914 stroke cases in six months
Stroke treatment is expensive. The cost of scans, medicines, intensive care and long hospital stays can place a heavy financial burden on families. Acute ischemic stroke had the highest listed treatment cost. A total of 48 cases were treated at a cost of Rs 14.27 lakh.
State Health Agency records show that Acute Stroke and Acute Ischemic Stroke made up a large share of the treated cases.
Hemorrhagic stroke had fewer cases. However, its average treatment cost was higher. This type of stroke happens when a blood vessel bursts and causes bleeding in or around the brain.
A major part of the total spending was linked to cases that needed CT scans or MRI scans. Some patients also required extra procedures. These included tracheostomy and blood transfusions.
Such treatment is often needed when a patient has breathing problems, severe brain damage or other medical complications.
A stroke can change a family’s life within minutes. A person may be walking, talking and working before a blocked artery or burst blood vessel causes a medical emergency. Punjab data shows how Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna is helping patients pay for stroke care, including scans, intensive care, surgery support and long hospital treatment during the most critical hours today.
A stroke is often called a brain attack. It happens when the blood supply to a part of the brain is blocked. It can also happen when a blood vessel in the brain bursts.
The brain needs a steady supply of blood and oxygen. When this supply stops, brain cells can begin to die. Fast medical treatment can reduce brain damage. It can also improve the patient’s chance of recovery.
High blood pressure is one of the main stroke risk factors. Diabetes, high cholesterol, smoking, obesity and an unhealthy lifestyle can also increase the risk.
According to the World Health Organization, stroke remains one of the leading causes of death and disability across the world. Many stroke cases are linked to risk factors that can be controlled or prevented.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also says early treatment can improve recovery. Better control of blood pressure and diabetes can lower the risk. Regular exercise, healthy food and avoiding smoking can also help.
Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Balbir Singh said better healthcare access means that families should not delay treatment because they fear the cost.
“Healthcare schemes like Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna aim to ensure that patients receive timely treatment when they need it the most. In emergencies like stroke, every minute matters, and financial support can make the difference between delay and lifesaving care.”
Dr. Harman Sobti, Senior Consultant Neurosurgeon & Spine Surgeon, Sobti Neuro Super Speciality Hospital, and Mohandai Oswal Hospital, Ludhiana, explains, “Stroke is a medical emergency where early diagnosis and treatment can decide the patient’s future. Advanced imaging, intensive monitoring and timely intervention have changed outcomes.”
He added that public awareness is also important.
“People must recognise warning signs like sudden weakness, facial drooping, speech difficulty and immediately seek medical help,” Dr Sobti said.
Common stroke signs include sudden weakness or numbness in the face, arm or leg. The weakness may affect only one side of the body.
A person may also have difficulty speaking or understanding words. Other signs can include sudden loss of balance, blurred vision, confusion or a severe headache.
A patient with these symptoms should be taken to a hospital immediately. Family members should not wait for the symptoms to improve on their own.
According to Dr. Harman Sobti, ischemic stroke accounts for the largest share of treated cases. This type of stroke happens when a clot blocks blood flow to the brain.
CT scans and MRI scans are now an important part of stroke care. These tests help doctors identify the type of stroke and decide the right treatment.
He added, “Complex stroke cases can place significant financial pressure on families, making Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna an important safety net during medical emergencies.”
Dr. Sobti said prevention remains the strongest protection against stroke. People should regularly check their blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol levels.
Diabetes and high blood pressure should be managed with medical advice. A balanced diet, daily physical activity and healthy body weight can also reduce the risk.
People who smoke should seek help to quit. Regular health checks can help identify warning signs before a serious medical emergency occurs.
Stroke is a major healthcare challenge that needs a fast emergency response.
Ischemic stroke makes up the largest share of treated stroke cases.
CT scans and MRI scans are becoming central to stroke diagnosis and treatment.
Complex stroke treatment can create serious financial pressure for families.
Government health schemes can provide support during unexpected medical emergencies.
Blood pressure control, diabetes management and healthy lifestyle changes remain important for stroke prevention.
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