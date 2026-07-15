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  • /Punjab's Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna provides Rs 4.15 crore cashless stroke treatment to 914 patients in 6 months

Punjab's Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna provides Rs 4.15 crore cashless stroke treatment to 914 patients in 6 months

Punjab’s Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna supported the treatment of 914 stroke cases worth Rs 4.15 crore in six months.

Published: Jul 15, 2026, 12:47 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 12:48 PM IST
Punjab's Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna provides Rs 4.15 crore cashless stroke treatment to 914 patients in 6 months
Image Credit: ANI. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

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Punjab's Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna provides Rs 4.15 crore cashless stroke treatment to 914 patients in 6 months
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