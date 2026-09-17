/Bhagwant Mann govt steps up mental healthcare with new 11-member authority panel

Punjab government has nominated 11 non-official members to the State Mental Health Authority, bringing patients, caregivers, mental health professionals and NGOs into its work. The authority will oversee implementation of the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, and help regulate services across the state. Its strengthened structure comes as Punjab expands mental health and de-addiction services under Yudh Nasehan Virudh in Punjab.
The Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government has nominated 11 non-official members to the State Mental Health Authority (SMHA). The move is aimed at strengthening the state's mental health system and improving representation in the authority.
The nominated members include psychiatrists, psychologists, psychiatric social workers, nurses, people with mental illness, caregivers and representatives of non-government organisations. This gives patients, families and mental health professionals a role alongside government officials in the authority's work.
The SMHA is the state's statutory body for regulating mental health services. It is responsible for monitoring the implementation of the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, setting service and quality standards, registering specified mental health professionals and advising the government on mental health policy.
The authority will also have a role in improving the quality and accountability of mental health services across Punjab. The new representation is intended to bring the experiences of patients and caregivers into discussions on mental health policy and services.
District-level Mental Health Review Boards also provide a mechanism for reviewing certain admission and treatment decisions and dealing with complaints and alleged rights violations. These boards are chaired by a District Judge or an eligible judicial officer.
The wider mental health system is also linked to Punjab's efforts to expand treatment and de-addiction services. The state's approach includes prevention, treatment, rehabilitation and community participation alongside enforcement measures.
Dr Satyen Sharma, a nominated member and senior psychiatrist, said the authority must focus on quality, accountability, dignity and continuity of treatment.
"The constitution of the State Mental Health Authority is an important step towards ensuring that mental healthcare in Punjab develops with both quality and accountability at its core. The Government is giving us a clear rights-based framework, and the Authority has to translate that into services that people can actually access, trust and benefit from. This requires ensuring attention to dignity, continuity of treatment, rehabilitation and the needs of families and caregivers," he said.
Dr Sharma, who is from Patiala, also highlighted the need to expand mental health services at district and community levels so that people can access treatment closer to where they live.
"Mental health services have now started to reach people where they are. For a state like Punjab, strengthening services at the district and community level is particularly important so that people have access to treatment for not only physical but also mental ailments. The Authority has the opportunity to realize this objective," he added.
Dr Satish K. Thapar, a senior mental health professional and nominated member, said Punjab needs mental health services that respond to the needs of local communities.
"Punjab has its own mental health challenges, and we need solutions that are responsive to the realities of our people and communities. The government’s recent efforts to strengthen mental health and de-addiction services, and now the strengthening of the State Mental Health Authority, are positive steps in that direction. The Authority can help bring greater consistency and accountability to services across the state while ensuring that the rights and dignity of patients remain at the centre. There is considerable work ahead, and this is a good foundation on which Punjab can build a stronger mental healthcare system," he said.
The State Mental Health Authority is expected to hold its first meeting with the newly nominated members in the coming week. The meeting will bring together government representatives and members from different areas of mental healthcare.
The authority will provide a common regulatory framework for mental health services in Punjab. Its work will cover service standards, regulation, professional registration and matters linked to the rights of people receiving mental healthcare.
The latest move comes as the Punjab government continues to expand mental health and de-addiction services under its Yudh Nasehan Virudh campaign. The focus includes prevention, treatment, rehabilitation and community participation.
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