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Bhagwant Mann govt steps up mental healthcare with new 11-member authority panel

Punjab govt nominates 11 non-official members to the State Mental Health Authority, strengthening mental health services, accountability and patient rights.

Published: Sep 17, 2026, 03:47 PM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 03:48 PM IST
Bhagwant Mann govt steps up mental healthcare with new 11-member authority panel
Image Credit: ANI. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

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Bhagwant Mann govt steps up mental healthcare with new 11-member authority panel
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