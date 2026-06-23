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  • /Punjab records 68,268 government jobs in 4.5 years as youth return from abroad, says CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab records 68,268 government jobs in 4.5 years as youth return from abroad, says CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said the state has provided 68,268 government jobs in the last four-and-a-half years through a transparent and merit-based recruitment process. 

Published: Jun 23, 2026, 09:48 PM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 09:48 PM IST
Punjab records 68,268 government jobs in 4.5 years as youth return from abroad, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Image Credit: ANI. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

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