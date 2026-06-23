/Punjab records 68,268 government jobs in 4.5 years as youth return from abroad, says CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday said Punjab is becoming a preferred destination for government jobs. He claimed that many young people who had moved abroad are now returning to the state due to the government's transparent and merit-based recruitment policy. The Chief Minister made the remarks while distributing appointment letters to 665 newly recruited candidates of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).
CM Mann said Punjab has created a record by providing 68,268 government jobs during the last four-and-a-half years. He stated that the state has ended the era of jobs secured through cash payments and recommendations.
He urged Punjabis living abroad to return home and contribute to the state's development. According to him, the transparent recruitment system has restored confidence among young people and encouraged reverse migration.
Sharing details from the event in Bathinda, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann stated, “At the appointment letter distribution ceremony in Bathinda, several major decisions aimed at Punjab’s progress and securing a bright future for its youth were shared. By completely eliminating the corrupt practices of bribery and recommendations followed by previous governments, your government has so far provided 68,288 government jobs to youngsters purely on the basis of merit. Owing to this transparent recruitment policy, even those youth who had moved abroad are now returning to Punjab."
He added, “Thanks to historic reforms in the education sector, Punjab has today emerged as the number one state in the country in school education. In another major decision aimed at the welfare of government employees, especially women employees, it was announced that after completion of their probation period, they will be posted within a 40-kilometre radius of their homes so that family cohesion and work-life balance can be maintained.”
“Hard work, honesty and public service remain the guiding principles of our government. By providing equal opportunities to every deserving youngster, we are rapidly moving towards the creation of a vibrant and prosperous Rangla Punjab,” the post concluded.
Addressing the gathering, Mann said many youngsters had earlier left Punjab due to the flawed system that existed under previous governments. He claimed the situation has now changed.
“Now things have changed. A reflection of this change can be seen from the fact that a girl present here today has got three jobs and is among the successful candidates receiving appointment letters. This is a new era. I urge the youth to call their friends and relatives living abroad and tell them not to search for green pastures in foreign lands but to come back to Punjab and get jobs here,” he added.
The Chief Minister said it was a matter of pride that the state government had provided around 68,268 jobs to Punjab's youth.
“The era of cash payments and favouritism has ended in Punjab. Today, youth are getting jobs solely on the basis of merit and eligibility. Government jobs can now be obtained purely on merit and due to the transparent recruitment process adopted by the state government, not even a single appointment has been challenged in court.”
CM Mann expressed hope that the newly recruited candidates would work for the welfare of the people and support underprivileged sections of society.
“The newly recruited youth should ensure maximum welfare of the public so that every section of society benefits from it. These recruitments have been carried out through a completely transparent process and the youth have secured jobs after clearing examinations in tough competition.”
Wishing them success, CM Mann encouraged the recruits to remain humble and continue working hard.
“You should not feel proud merely because you have secured these jobs. Remain humble and continue working hard for greater success in life. Stay grounded even after attaining these positions and always believe in hard work because it is the sole key to success. You must utilize this platform to achieve greater success in life while also becoming fine human beings.”
The Chief Minister said education remains a key focus area for the government.
“No so-called ‘freebie’ or concession card can eliminate poverty or other social maladies in the state. Education is the key that can pull people out of this vicious cycle by improving their standard of living. Therefore, our government is tirelessly making efforts to improve the standard of education and empower the common people.”
CM Mann claimed Punjab has moved ahead of Kerala, Maharashtra and Delhi in primary and middle-school education.
“Our government has upgraded primary and middle-school education, strengthened the system, introduced smart classrooms and provided advanced training to teachers. As a result of these efforts, Punjab is excelling in the school education sector. NITI (National Institution for Transforming India) for Aayog, one of the Government of India’s premier institutions, has released figures showing that Punjab has surpassed Kerala, Maharashtra and Delhi to secure the number one position in primary and middle-school education,” he added.
The Chief Minister said every child deserves quality education regardless of financial background.
“Our government is making concerted efforts to give impetus to the education sector. Our initiatives are aimed at ensuring that children from common families get the same opportunities to excel as anyone else. Education is the strongest tool for empowering future generations and building a prosperous Punjab, and our government will leave no stone unturned to strengthen it,” he added.
CM Mann also claimed Punjab leads the country in foundational learning, digital infrastructure and school facilities.
“Punjab has achieved 99.9 % electricity facilities in schools, while computer availability stands at 99 %. When I assumed charge of office, Punjab was ranked 27th in school education. Today, Punjab stands at number one.”
The Chief Minister said public funds are being used for development projects, including schools, hospitals and roads.
“People’s money is coming back to the people through development works, schools, hospitals and roads. The state government is working for the people. We have provided free electricity to 90 percent of households, improved roads, closed toll plazas saving ₹70 lakh daily and are continuously building infrastructure,” he added.
CM Mann said canal water use for irrigation has increased from 22 percent to more than 80 percent since his government came to power.
He added that 14,000 kilometres of pipes and watercourses have been laid across Punjab to help farmers.
“Recharge points have been created in canals and rivers so that the water level can improve. As a result, the water table has increased by two to four metres. This decision has been taken keeping in view the welfare of future generations because Punjab stands for water and without water the state has no existence,” he added.
The Chief Minister said the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna is providing health cards to all 65 lakh families in Punjab.
“Every family is entitled to free treatment up to ₹10 lakh under the scheme and more than 30 lakh beneficiaries have already received health cards. Lakhs of people have availed free treatment under this scheme and I urge the people to take maximum benefit of these health cards,” he added.
Speaking about power supply, CM Mann said, “For the first time in the history of the state, more than eight hours of uninterrupted power has been supplied to agricultural tube wells during the paddy season. Farmers are now receiving electricity during the daytime for irrigation for the first time, which has transformed their lives.”
He also announced that the Maavan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna will begin from July 1.
“Under the scheme, every woman above 18 years of age will receive ₹1,000 per month, while women belonging to the Scheduled Caste category will receive ₹1,500 per month. This is not a political function but a platform for interaction with the masses,” he added.
The Chief Minister said previous governments ignored public welfare and focused on political gains.
“These parties played a game of musical chairs and plundered the wealth of the state. The people of Punjab voted for the ‘jhaadu’ (AAP's electoral symbol) and that ultimately resulted in the transformation of schools, hospitals and other sectors.”
Meanwhile, successful candidates including Jia Garg, Amandeep Singh Pannu, Labhdeep Singh, Rabinder Singh Takkhar, Kirti, Pushpinder, Akaljot Singh, Harsh, Sumanpreet Singh, Jatinder Singh, Jugraj Singh, Honey and Nitish thanked the Chief Minister for providing jobs through a merit-based recruitment process. They said the opportunity had positively changed their lives.
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