/Punjab women get Rs 3,000-Rs 4,500 as CM Mann releases second Satkar payout

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann released the second instalment of the Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna, transferring Rs 1,262.54 crore to 36.87 lakh women. At a gathering in Goindwal Sahib, CM Mann said eligible beneficiaries were receiving Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,500 and used the payment to contrast his government’s welfare record with opposition parties as Punjab's election campaign intensifies ahead of the 2027 election.
CM Mann said the latest payment covers October, November and December, with three months of assistance being released together. Women covered under the general payment category are receiving Rs 3,000, while eligible Scheduled Caste beneficiaries are receiving Rs 4,500.
Chief Minister Man said Rs 2,562.33 crore had been distributed in earlier payments and put the total amount released under the scheme so far at Rs 3,824.87 crore.
The Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna was launched in Dhuri in July. At the time, the government said eligible women would receive financial assistance directly in their bank accounts, with the amount varying between the two beneficiary categories.
CM Mann said there was no restriction limiting the benefit to one woman in a household. If several women in the same family meet the eligibility rules, each can receive the assistance.
He also said the government wanted to extend the scheme to one crore women and claimed around 97 per cent of women in Punjab would ultimately be eligible. Those figures were presented by the Chief Minister at the event and should be read as the state government's assessment of the scheme's intended reach.
CM Mann credited Satkar Sakhis and Anganwadi workers with helping women register for the programme. He said 1.37 lakh Satkar Sakhis had taken part in the registration drive and that incentives had been provided for this work.
CM Mann repeatedly referred to the mobile alerts generated when money reaches beneficiaries' bank accounts as "tunn-tunn" messages. He said such payment alerts would continue as long as his government remained in office.
Chief Minister Mann also claimed that a Congress, BJP or Shiromani Akali Dal government would discontinue the women’s assistance programme along with benefits such as free bus travel and free electricity.
The speech came as political campaigning in Punjab gathers pace ahead of the 2027 Assembly election. CM Mann used the welfare payment to draw a contrast between AAP and the Congress, BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal, while citing his government's spending on electricity, employment, education and irrigation.
The political exchange has intensified this week. Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a BJP rally in Jalandhar on Wednesday and made the drug problem a central issue of his party's campaign. Shah said the BJP, if elected, would seek to make Punjab free of "chitta", a term commonly used for synthetic drugs, by December 31, 2029. He also accused the AAP government of failing to control the drug trade.
Chief Minister Mann also referred to the change at the top of the Punjab Congress and predicted that replacing Amrinder Singh Raja Warring would not end divisions within the party.
Separate reports on Thursday said Warring had changed his social media bio to describe himself as a former Punjab Congress president after the party high command decided to replace him. The Congress had not named his successor at the time of those reports.
CM Mann went on to attack the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal over their records in government and said AAP would seek another term on the basis of its welfare and development programmes.
Chief Minister Mann said tax revenue should be spent on public services and welfare programmes. He cited the women’s assistance scheme as part of that approach and referred to spending on electricity, roads, irrigation and government recruitment.
At the Goindwal Sahib programme, CM Mann also paid obeisance and spoke about the religious and historical importance of the area. Punjab Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO and other leaders attended the event.
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