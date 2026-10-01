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  • /Punjab women get Rs 3,000-Rs 4,500 as CM Mann releases second Satkar payout

Punjab women get Rs 3,000-Rs 4,500 as CM Mann releases second Satkar payout

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann releases Rs 1,262.54 crore to 36.87 lakh women under Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna. Check payment amounts and details.

Published: Oct 01, 2026, 11:20 PM IST|Updated: Oct 01, 2026, 11:20 PM IST
Punjab women get Rs 3,000-Rs 4,500 as CM Mann releases second Satkar payout
Image Credit: Punjab CMO. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

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Punjab women get Rs 3,000-Rs 4,500 as CM Mann releases second Satkar payout
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