/Punjab AAP Leader duped into marriage? Woman allegedly posed as PCS officer, flies with jewellery

A woman allegedly posed as a Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officer and married an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader in Punjab, only to allegedly leave his house with gold and silver jewellery and other valuables months later, according to a police complaint.
Amarinder Singh Mandofal, AAP joint secretary, Zila Parishad member and chairman of Market Committee Sirhind, has accused his wife Manwinder Kaur and her family of cheating him by allegedly providing false information about her identity and background.
The case has been registered in Fatehgarh Sahib. Police have booked six people, including Kaur, in connection with the allegations.
AAP Leader Married Woman In February 2026
According to Mandofal's complaint, he married Manwinder Kaur in February 2026. The wedding was attended by several senior AAP leaders and public representatives, including Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Cabinet Minister Tarunpreet Singh Saundh.
The wedding had reportedly been a high-profile event, with photographs and videos from the ceremony also surfacing online.
Mandofal has alleged that Kaur and her family introduced her as a PCS officer before the marriage. He further claimed that she was presented as unmarried and that information about her age and previous marital status was allegedly concealed.
According to the complaint, the AAP leader later found out that:
Mandofal has alleged that his wife left the house after the marriage and took gold and silver jewellery along with other valuables. He approached the police after allegedly discovering what he described as discrepancies in the information provided to him before the marriage.
The police have registered a case based on his complaint and are investigating the allegations. Six People Booked In Punjab Marriage Fraud Case
Police have registered a case against six people in connection with the allegations.
Those named in the FIR include:
Police said the accused are residents of Sur Singh village under the Bhikhiwind police station area of Tarn Taran district.
The allegations have attracted attention because several prominent AAP leaders and elected representatives attended Mandofal and Kaur's wedding in February.
Mandofal is also a Zila Parishad member and chairman of the Market Committee Sirhind, adding a political angle to the case. Police are now investigating the allegations of cheating and forgery and efforts are underway to trace the accused.
The allegations against Manwinder Kaur and the other accused are yet to be established in court.
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