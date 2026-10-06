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  • /Punjab AAP Leader duped into marriage? Woman allegedly posed as PCS officer, flies with jewellery

Punjab AAP Leader duped into marriage? Woman allegedly posed as PCS officer, flies with jewellery

The allegations have attracted attention because several prominent AAP leaders and elected representatives attended Mandofal and Kaur's wedding in February.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 06:07 PM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 06:07 PM IST
Punjab AAP Leader duped into marriage? Woman allegedly posed as PCS officer, flies with jewellery

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Punjab AAP Leader duped into marriage? Woman allegedly posed as PCS officer, flies with jewellery
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