Punjab: AAP leader Lucky Oberoi shot dead inside his car in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: AAP party leader Lucky Oberoi has been shot dead in Jalandhar, Punjab. As per the latest information, multiple number of shots were fired Outside Gurudwara Sahib in Model Town out of which five bullets struck him while he was in his car. Upon this he was immediately taken to the hospital but till the time he was declared dead.

As per initial details, Oberoi was parking his car out side the Gurdwara when the attackers came on two-wheeler and opened fire at him from close range.

As per Times Of India report, the incident took place at around 7:55 am, minutes before he has come out of gurudwara.

The incident prompted immediate response from Punjab police. As per the officials, a police team reached the spot soon after receiving the information and began investigating the case.

Leader of opposition in Punjab Legislative Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa criticized the state government after the daylight murder of Oberoi in Jalandhar.

In a post on X, he wrote," Law and order in Punjab has collapsed under @BhagwantMann's watch. The shocking daylight murder of @AAPPunjab leader Lucky Oberoi outside a gurdwara in Jalandhar, exposes the grim reality: if even ruling party leaders aren't safe, what hope remains for ordinary citizens?", alleging that Punjab's law and order situation has "collapsed" under chief minister Bhagwant Mann's leadership.

Further on he added, Punjab today is wholly gripped by fear, gang violence, and administrative paralysis. He added. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann must answer: who is responsible for this complete breakdown?"

Following this incident even BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Law and order is completely collapsed in Punjab."

Taking to his X he wrote, "Once again law and order in complete collapse in Punjab. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Lucky Oberoi was shot dead outside a gurudwara in Jalandhar's Model Town. AAP is a Paap for Punjab."