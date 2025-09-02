Punjab: AAP MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra, Arrested On Rape Charges, Fires At Cops And Escapes
AAP MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra, who was arrested in a rape case earlier today, managed to escape from police custody in Karnal.
In a shocking incident, AAP MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra, who was arrested in a rape case earlier today, managed to escape from police custody in Karnal. Harmeet along with his aides allegedly fired at police officials who were taking them to the police station. They fled away in SUVs by running over a cop who tried to stop them.
