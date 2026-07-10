/Punjab: AAP says echo of the rhythm of ‘tun tun’ shows beneficiaries shaping the narrative

The humour reflects how deeply the scheme has entered everyday conversations. "What began as a welfare initiative has evolved into a cultural talking point, inspiring spontaneous content that is entertaining, relatable and widely shared. The popularity of these reels also illustrates how digital platforms are reshaping public communication. Short-form video platforms are no longer spaces reserved only for entertainment. Increasingly, they have become forums where citizens interpret public policy through their own voices, humour and lived experiences. In doing so, they often communicate government initiatives more effectively than conventional publicity," said the AAP.