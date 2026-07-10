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Punjab: AAP says echo of the rhythm of ‘tun tun’ shows beneficiaries shaping the narrative

Government welfare programmes are typically discussed through policy announcements, budget allocations, beneficiary numbers and official publicity campaigns.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 10, 2026, 08:48 PM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 08:48 PM IST
Punjab: AAP says echo of the rhythm of ‘tun tun’ shows beneficiaries shaping the narrative

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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