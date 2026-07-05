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Punjab: AAP sweeps Hoshiarpur, Jalalabad civic body polls

AAP also won 12 of 17 seats in Jalalabad Municipal Council, a region once considered to be Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal's stronghold. 

Published: Jul 05, 2026, 10:19 PM IST|Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 10:19 PM IST
Punjab: AAP sweeps Hoshiarpur, Jalalabad civic body polls
Image Credit: IANS

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