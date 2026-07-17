/Punjab allots 2,800 new ration depots, 5.5 lakh beneficiaries to get food grains closer to home

In a major step to improve the public distribution system, the Punjab government has allotted licences to 2,800 new ration depot holders across the state. The move is expected to benefit nearly 5.5 lakh ration card holders by bringing ration distribution closer to their homes, reducing the need to travel long distances or wait in long queues.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann handed over the licences during a programme at Vikas Bhawan in Mohali, saying the initiative aims to make essential food supplies more accessible while creating new livelihood opportunities for thousands of families. He said the licence holders would play an important role in ensuring the timely and transparent delivery of food grains to beneficiaries.
According to the government, the new licences were allotted through an interview-based selection process instead of political recommendations, a system that Mann said was introduced to improve transparency and fairness. The government also said representation was ensured for different sections of society, with 633 licences allotted to Scheduled Castes, 199 to Other Backward Classes, 181 to ex-servicemen, 39 to families of freedom fighters, 156 to persons with disabilities and 17 to riot-affected families.
The Chief Minister said the government is currently providing free wheat and 'Meri Rasoi' ration kits to around 40 lakh families under the Smart Ration Card Scheme. He added that the long-term objective is to establish ration depots in every village and urban locality so that people can access food supplies closer to their homes.
Calling upon the newly appointed depot holders to discharge their responsibilities with honesty and compassion, Mann urged them to extend special assistance to elderly citizens, persons with disabilities and economically weaker families. He also asked them to arrange home delivery of rations for beneficiaries who are unable to visit depots due to physical limitations.
Highlighting other welfare measures, the Chief Minister said Punjab's Sadak Surakhya Force has helped reduce road accident fatalities by 48 per cent since its launch, while the state has significantly increased canal water utilisation, reducing dependence on groundwater for irrigation.
During his address, Mann also targeted previous governments, accusing them of distributing ration depot licences through political influence and alleging that they failed to prioritise public welfare. He reiterated that the AAP government's focus remains on improving public services and ensuring that welfare schemes reach beneficiaries efficiently.
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