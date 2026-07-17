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  • /Punjab allots 2,800 new ration depots, 5.5 lakh beneficiaries to get food grains closer to home

Punjab allots 2,800 new ration depots, 5.5 lakh beneficiaries to get food grains closer to home

Punjab government is currently providing free wheat and 'Meri Rasoi' ration kits to around 40 lakh families under the Smart Ration Card Scheme. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 17, 2026, 11:17 AM IST|Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 11:17 AM IST
Punjab allots 2,800 new ration depots, 5.5 lakh beneficiaries to get food grains closer to home

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