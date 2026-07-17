/Punjab allots 2,800 new ration depots, 5.5 lakh beneficiaries to get food grains closer to home

According to the government, the new licences were allotted through an interview-based selection process instead of political recommendations, a system that Mann said was introduced to improve transparency and fairness. The government also said representation was ensured for different sections of society, with 633 licences allotted to Scheduled Castes, 199 to Other Backward Classes, 181 to ex-servicemen, 39 to families of freedom fighters, 156 to persons with disabilities and 17 to riot-affected families.