Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3024520https://zeenews.india.com/india/punjab-and-haryana-high-court-acquits-dera-chief-gurmeet-ram-rahim-in-journalist-murder-case-3024520.html
NewsIndiaPunjab and Haryana High Court acquits dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in journalist murder case
DERA CHIEF GURMEET RAM RAHIM

Punjab and Haryana High Court acquits dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in journalist murder case

Along with Gurmeet Ram Rahim, three other men, Kuldeep Singh, Nirmal Singh, and Krishan Lal, were convicted in the high-profile murder case.
 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 07, 2026, 10:50 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Punjab and Haryana High Court acquits dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in journalist murder case(File Photo ANI)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has acquitted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in the 2002 murder case of Ram Chander Chhatrapati, editor of a local newspaper, who was shot dead after he exposed alleged abuses at Dera Sacha Sauda's headquarters in Sirsa, Haryana.


Along with Gurmeet Ram Rahim, three other men, Kuldeep Singh, Nirmal Singh, and Krishan Lal, were convicted in the high-profile murder case.

The appeals of two other accused were dismissed by the bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Vikram Aggarwal, who upheld their convictions in the case.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Even with this acquittal in the murder case, Gurmeet Ram Rahim will remain behind bars, serving his ongoing sentence from a separate rape conviction.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court's ruling followed weeks of meticulous evidence review by the bench. This scrutiny arose from controversy over the bullets allegedly used in the crime, which emerged as a pivotal issue during the examination of case records.

In 2019, a special court had convicted Ram Rahim along with three others for the murder of journalist Chhatrapati. The killing had occurred more than 16 years before the verdict was delivered, drawing widespread attention due to the long delay between the crime and the conviction.

Ram Rahim has also been in the public spotlight since his conviction in a rape case in 2017. Since that conviction, he has been granted temporary release from prison on 14 separate occasions.

During most of these periods of release, he stayed at the Dera Sacha Sauda's ashram located in Uttar Pradesh's Bagpat district.

Headquartered in Sirsa, the Dera Sacha Sauda organisation boasts a massive following across northern states like Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and beyond.

In Haryana, it wields considerable influence in districts including Sirsa, Fatehabad, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, and Hisar, where followers form a key social base.



(with IANS inputs)

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson among eight nominees for T20 WC Player of the Tournament Award
Gulf War
Trump's Gulf betrayal? Iran strikes US allies as Middle East conflict explodes
men jeans
Everyday Men’s Baggy and Stretchable Jeans — Myntra Birthday Bash Picks
IRIS Dena
India allowed Iranian ship docking before US sank IRIS Dena: Report
Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson 2.0: Ravi Shastri reveals what sparked CSK star's turnaround
Israel-Iran War
Israel strikes 400+ targets in Iran; air defense systems decimated
iran israel
Algorithm's flaw: Was an AI error responsible for massacre of 160 schoolgirls
girls night suit
Comfortable Girls’ Nightwear to Check During Myntra Birthday Bash
RCB
Jacob Bethell vs Phil Salt: Who will be RCB’s 4th overseas player in IPL 2026?
noida international airport jewar
Noida International Airport gets DGCA licence: Flights from Jewar to begin