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  • /Citizen intelligence gives Punjab's anti-drug drive 'Extra Teeth': DGP Gaurav Yadav

Citizen intelligence gives Punjab's anti-drug drive 'Extra Teeth': DGP Gaurav Yadav

Citizen intelligence via the Safe Punjab Helpline has helped authorities secure over 25,000 arrests under the state's 'Yudh Nashean Virudh' anti-drug campaign, says DGP Gaurav Yadav.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 05, 2026, 02:30 PM IST|Updated: Sep 05, 2026, 02:30 PM IST
Citizen intelligence gives Punjab's anti-drug drive 'Extra Teeth': DGP Gaurav Yadav
Image Credit: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

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Citizen intelligence gives Punjab's anti-drug drive 'Extra Teeth': DGP Gaurav Yadav
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