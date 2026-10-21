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Punjab to host Asian Hockey Champions Trophy for first time: Entry free in Mohali, Jalandhar

Punjab will host the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy for the first time, with the semi-finals, third-place match and final scheduled in Mohali on November 4 and 5. 

Published: Oct 21, 2026, 04:56 PM IST|Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 05:01 PM IST
Punjab to host Asian Hockey Champions Trophy for first time: Entry free in Mohali, Jalandhar
Image Credit: Mohali mayor Sarabjit Singh.

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