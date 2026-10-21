/Punjab to host Asian Hockey Champions Trophy for first time: Entry free in Mohali, Jalandhar

Punjab is preparing to welcome Asia's leading hockey teams as it hosts the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy for the first time. Mohali will stage the semi-finals, third-place match and final on November 4 and 5, with free entry for spectators. Mohali Mayor Sarabjit Singh has credited Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann's efforts and highlighted the government’s investment in sports facilities and players.
Mohali Mayor and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab leader Sarabjit Singh said hosting the international tournament was a proud moment for the state. He said Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann's efforts had helped Punjab secure the opportunity, bringing renewed attention to hockey and creating inspiration for young athletes.
Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Singh said league matches would take place in Jalandhar from October 27 to November 2. The competition will feature six teams: India, Bangladesh, Japan, China, Malaysia and South Korea.
After the league stage, Mohali will host the semi-finals, third-place match and final on November 4 and 5. Singh appealed to residents and hockey supporters across Punjab to fill the stands and encourage the participating players.
Entry will be completely free for spectators throughout the tournament.
Singh said the government had allocated approximately Rs 25 crore to upgrade sports stadiums to international standards. Around ₹16 crore was earmarked for stadium improvements in Jalandhar, while approximately Rs 8.90 crore was allocated for facilities in Mohali.
Highlighting the state's wider sports programme, Singh said the government's Khed Kranti initiative was beginning to show results. According to him, approximately Rs 135 crore in cash awards had been distributed to around 40,000 players.
He added that new stadiums were being developed across Punjab, with around 32 under construction in Mohali alone. These facilities are expected to support grassroots participation and provide young athletes with better training opportunities.
Sarabjit Singh said that promoting sports was not just the responsibility of the government but a collective duty of society as a whole. He appealed to all Punjabis to turn up in large numbers at the stadiums to cheer the players. He said that entry to the stadiums would be completely free for spectators throughout the tournament.
He also encouraged parents to involve their children in sports alongside their studies. He reiterated that the Mann government was committed to connecting Punjab with a sporting culture and guiding the youth towards the right direction.
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