Punjab attracts Rs 1,003 crore greenfield investment in special steel manufacturing sector: Power Minister Sanjeev Arora

Chandigarh: Punjab has secured a major greenfield investment in the special steel manufacturing sector, further strengthening the State’s industrial and metallurgical ecosystem.

Disclosing this here today, Cabinet Minister for Industries & Commerce, Investment Promotion and Power, Punjab, Mr. Sanjeev Arora, informed that AISRM Multimetals Private Limited (AISRM)—a part of the Arora Iron Group with a group turnover of approximately ₹2,200 crore—has proposed an investment of ₹1,003.57 crore to set up a state-of-the-art steel manufacturing facility at Village Jaspallon, Doraha–Khanna Road, District Ludhiana.

The project will be established over an area of around 46 acres and is expected to generate employment for over 920 persons, providing a significant boost to industrial employment in the region. The project will be implemented in three phases, with the first phase targeted to become operational by September 2027.

The proposed unit will have an installed capacity of 5.40 lakh metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) and will manufacture Round Bars, Wire Rods, Coils and Flats, using scrap and ferro alloys as raw materials. The facility is proposed to operate on a triple-shift basis for nearly 350 days a year, reflecting the scale and continuous nature of operations.

Mr. Arora stated that the plant will be equipped with modern and advanced steelmaking technologies, including Induction Furnaces, Electric Arc Furnace (EAF), Ladle Refining Furnace (LRF), Vacuum Degassing, Argon Oxygen Decarburization (AOD), Continuous Casting Machines and Rolling Mills. These technologies will enable the production of high-quality alloy and special steel products for demanding industrial applications.

“The proposed investment will significantly strengthen Punjab’s alloy and special steel ecosystem, especially for the automobile and automotive components sector, where demand for high-grade steel is steadily rising,” said Mr. Arora. He added that the project would further reinforce Ludhiana’s position as a major industrial and metallurgical hub of North India.

The Cabinet Minister said that this project aligns with the Punjab Government’s vision of promoting industrial growth, value addition, employment generation and sustainable manufacturing, while leveraging the State’s strong industrial base, skilled manpower and strategic logistical advantages.

Cabinet Minister Sanjeev Arora also added under Dynamic leadership of our Hon'ble National Convener Arvind Kejriwal & Hon'ble CM Sardar Bhagwant Singh Mann Punjab will soon be a best investment destination of Country.