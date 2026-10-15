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Punjab bandh today: Amritsar under tight security over anti-drug activist’s murder

The leader also appealed to the public to ensure that emergency services remained operational during the shutdown, urging people not to obstruct patients, wedding processions or passengers facing emergencies.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 15, 2026, 10:02 AM IST|Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 10:02 AM IST
Punjab bandh today: Amritsar under tight security over anti-drug activist’s murder

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